Denver Hamilton singled in Checotah’s Brock Butler and Kaden Ballard in the fifth, but it wasn’t enough as Three Rivers lost 3-2 to Bartlesville Doenges Ford on Wednesday.
Oktaha’s Hunter Dearman had two of Three Rivers’ five hits. Hilldale’s Kielton Siedlik scattered three hits over five innings in a starting role. Three Rivers fell to 11-7 in American Legion play. Their next scheduled game is July 6 against the Bryant Black Sox in Fort Smith, Ark.
