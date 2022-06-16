Three Rivers got its punches in early, then held on for a win in the second Connors Showcase of the summer on Thursday.

Oktaha’s Tucker Christian had a three-run home run as part of a nine-run third inning that obliterated a 1-0 deficit, but the area American Legion squad had to hold off a Fort Smith Sportsman charge to win 10-9.

Another Oktaha product, Hunter Dearman, singled in a run, for the Bandits. Alex Newell and Chase Hudson doubled in runs and Devin Qualls doubled home a pair. All of those hail from Lincoln Christian. 

Qualls was 3-for-3. Dearman and Hudson were 2-for-3.

Kielton Siedlik of Hilldale got the win but had a rough fourth inning, Chance Noah threw three innings and fellow Red Oak hurler Denver Hamilton the final out.

Three Rivers (8-6) will face the Oklahoma Mudcats at 6 p.m. Friday and finish the showcase with games on Saturday against Elevation Sports and the Oklahoma Expos.

The showcase includes teams from across Oklahoma and Arkansas.

