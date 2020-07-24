Jon Shaffer had a pair of go-ahead hits as Three Rivers swept Bartlesville 5-4 and 13-9 in American Legion baseball Wednesday.
Trailing 3-2 in the sixth, Carson Foreman’s one-out single tied it and a two-run double by Shaffer put Three Rivers on top in the finale. Shaffer finished 2-for-3. The Oktaha ex was joined by his brother Harley Shaffer and Foreman, of Warner, with two hits. Bennett Henderson’s 3-for-4 game led the way. Anthony Wilson, Tatum White and Hagen Earls combined on a two-hitter, Wilson going three and the others two innings each.
Shaffer’s single with the bases loaded broke a 9-all tie in the seventh of the opener, a frame they entered down 9-7. Austin Mann’s single with the bases loaded started the surge. Ethan Sartin was 4-for-5 with a RBI in that rally and Mann finished 3-for-5. Foreman worked the final three innings, allowing one run to get the win.
Off for 10 days prior to Wednesday, Three Rivers (24-7) is back at Bartlesville at 5 p.m. Saturday against the Ada Braves, who they’ll also face in a 2:30 contest Sunday. Bartlesville provides the opposition at 7:30 Saturday night.
It's the final action of the year for the Bandits, who won't be able to defend their American Legion State Tournament title due to COVID-19 shutting down the national playoff bracket.
