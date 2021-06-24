Sean Horstman (Hartshorne) held Fort Smith Sportsman to one hit over five innings — a one-out single in the first — and struck out nine as the Three Rivers Bandits scored a 10-0 run-rule win in five frames in Fort Smith on Thursday night.
Fort Smith scored five in the fifth in game two to return favor on the run-rule, 13-5.
Brock Butler (Checotah) got Three Rivers on the board in the third in game one with a bases-loaded sacrifice fly to left, plating Hunter Dearman (Oktaha). After tacking on another run in the inning, Dearman’s RBI single in the fourth made it 3-0.
The Bandits put it away with a seven-spot in the fifth.
Gabe Hamilton (Oktaha) had two RBI singles in the inning. Brody Surmont (Oktaha) also added one as did Chase Hudson (Lincoln Christian). Both Dearman and Hamilton were 2-for-3.
Three Rivers (14-7) won’t play again until July 1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.