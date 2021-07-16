Three Rivers Bandits posted 15 runs over the first two innings and the area American Legion team made short work of Southern Elevation on Friday, winning 17-1 in three innings in second-day action of the Arnold Lankford Classic in Elk City.
Hayden Price (Checotah) had a two-run single to highlight a seven-run first and Hunter Dearman (Oktaha) doubled in a run. Harley Shaffer had a two-run double in the eight-run second. The Bandits inflicted the damage on just seven hits, matching the number of walks issued. Dearman was 3-for-3 and Brock Butler (Checotah) 2-for-2.
Price had a short mound stint, two hitless innings with two strikeouts. Schaffer allowed one hit in an inning of work, with three strikeouts.
Three Rivers is 23-8 and plays the DFW Prospects at 4 p.m. Saturday, also in Elk City.
