Defending state champion Three Rivers swept the Katzer Round-Robin baseball event this weekend to reverse an 0-2 start to the summer American Legion campaign.
Three Rivers beat Fort Smith Sportsman 13-5 on 18 hits. Reid Stockman was 4-for-5, Jayce Roberts 4-for-4 and Oktaha’s Jon Shaffer 3-for-5. Stockman and Carson Foreman had two hits each in a 6-3 win over the Bryant (Ark.) Black Sox. Austin Mann scored the go-ahed run in the third on a fielder’s choice groundout. Tatum Waite, Sam Replogle and Hagen Earls combined on a four hitter over seven innings.
Jon Shaffer allowed two hits over five innings and Keifer Massey one over the final two in a 4-0 win over the Texarkana Bulldogs. Brock Rodden was 3-for-3 with two RBIs, including a solo home run in the first. Rodden also had three hits in five trips to lead the offense in an 8-1 win over Fort Smith Forsgren to cap the weekend. Foreman allowed two hits over five innings with Andrew Merrihew allowing two hits in two innings.
Three Rivers is now 4-2 on the year and is on the road at the Bartlesville Indians on Tuesday for a doubleheader at 4 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.