Three Rivers’ win streak ended at eight games after a doubleheader split with Fort Smith Sportsman in American Legion action Wednesday at Fort Smith.
The Bandits won the first game 7-2. They lost the finale 6-4. They’re now 15-4 overall.
Half of the Bandits’ 12 hits in the opener came on extra-base shots. Harley Shaffer doubled and tripled.
Carson Foreman, Bennett Henderson, Jayce Roberts and Brock Rodden all doubled. Henderson was 3-for-4, Shaffer, Rodden and Roberts 2-for-4. Foreman with a two-run double in the second for a 5-0 lead and Henderson each had a team-best two RBIs.
Jon Shaffer got the win over five innings, allowing two hits and struck out three while issuing just one walk. Hayden Price struck out five in two innings of one-hit ball, allowing three walks.
The beginning and the end proved fatal in game two. After Henderson reached on an error to score Reid Stockman for a brief 1-0 advantage the Bandits allowed four runs with Andrew Merrihew being tagged for five walks and a hit batsman and just one hit in a one-inning stint.
Three Rivers battled back with steady middle relief by Foreman over 4 1/3 innings, but a two-out double in the sixth and a bases-loaded walk off Hagen Earls in an inning that also saw a baserunner reach on a catcher’s interference call proved fatal.
Grant Yates was 2-for-3 with an RBI to lead Three Rivers, which had just four hits.
The Bandits are in Pittsburg, Kan., for three games over the weekend, starting with the Bartlesville Indians at 1 p.m. Saturday. They’ll also play Pleasant Valley, Mo., Complete Game Yankees at 6 p.m. and then the Ottawa (Kan.) A’s at 8 a.m. Sunday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.