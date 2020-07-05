Colby Mitchell put out the fire in game one Sunday with a clutch final out.
Mitchell then threw four innings, scattering four hits, walking three and striking out three, but it was good enough for the Three Rivers bats to get the job done in what wound up as an 8-2 win for the defending American Legion state champs over the Bartlesville Indians in the 61st Glen Winget Invitational championship game in Bartlesville.
Mitchell allowed just one unearned run over four innings. At that point, the Bandits owned a 4-0 lead and after he exited, added a three-run fifth for a 7-1 lead.
Reid Stockman singled in a run in a three-fun third. Ethan Sartin’s single to left plated two. A two-run double by Grant Yates and a single from Hayden Price scored Yates in the fifth.
Price was 3-for-4, Stockman 3-for-5.
Tatum Waite threw the final three innings, allowing a run and three hits.
Three Rivers was 4-1 in the event and is 21-5 on the year.
The Bandits will be in the second Connors State showcase starting Thursday against Fort Smith Sportsman in a 6 p.m. game at Connors. On Friday, they’ll shift to the NSU site for games at 11:15 a.m. against Perfect Timing Blue of Springdale, Ark., and then Combat Elite of Bixby at 3:45 p.m.
Three Rivers 4, Fort Smith Sportsman 3
Singles by Keifer Massey and Stockman were part of a three-run fourth inning that erased a 2-0 deficit. Carson Foreman scored on an error in the seventh to make it a 4-2 game, then Mitchell registered a bases-loaded strikeout in relief of Hagen Earls to hold off Fort Smith in the bottom of the seventh. It was the only batter he faced in locking up the save for starter Anthony Wilson, who went four innings and gave up just one hit, but walked five.
The big hero at the plate was Foreman. The Warner native who was tournament MVP was 4-for-4 with two doubles — his second perfect game at the plate in the tournament. Stockman drove in two in a 2-for-4 game.
Jon Shaffer, who tossed a one-hitter earlier in the tourney, and fellow Oktaha High ex Harley Shaffer were also named all-tournament.
