Jakob Blackwell of Oktaha scored the go-ahead run on a wild pitch in the sixth and Austin Mann’s two-run single provided insurance in a four-run inning that gave Three Rivers a 9-6 win over Perfect Timing Blue in the wee hours on Friday morning in the Rusty Fulps Memorial Tournament contest at Connors State.
Three Rivers, coming off a Fourth of July Tournament championship in Bartlesville, had trailed since giving up four first-inning runs that erased a 3-0 advantage.
Mann, out of Oktaha, was 2-for-3 with four RBIs. Darren Manes (Stigler) and Chase Hudson (Lincoln Christian) also had two hits.
Trey Krebbs (Wister) got the win in relief, going three innings allowing three hits and just one run, which was unearned.
Three Rivers (19-8) is back in action in the tournament tonight against Fort Smith Sportsman.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.