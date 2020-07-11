Three Rivers Bandits tacked on six unanswered runs to pull away early from Sandlot in the Rusty Fulps Memorial tourney Saturday, winning 8-3.
Grant Yates’ two-run single scored Harley Shaffer and Jon Shaffer to go up 2-0 in the second. Harley Shaffer’s three-run home run in the third made it 5-0.
Sandlot scored three in the fourth to cut the margin to 6-3, but a two-run double to the wall in left by Bennett Henderson plated Jon Shaffer and Jayce Roberts.
Anthony Wilson went 4 2/3 innings for the win. Colby Mitchell threw the final 1 2/3 innings.
Three Rivers (22-6) finishes the tourney on Sunday at Northeastern State, playing Perfect Timing Blue at 8:30 a.m. and Combat Elite at 5:30 p.m.
