CONNORS 39, OKLAHOMA WESLEYAN 29 – Bradyn Hubbard’s 7 points was tops for Connors in a game that was halted with seconds to go in the first half due to a power outage. The game was called and agreed to as official by both coaches.
The Cowboys are 6-0.
CONNORS vs. ARKANSAS COSSATOT (W) — The game was postponed due to UAC COVID issues. It will be made up a week from Wednesday at 1 p.m. in Warner.
Area college glance
Saturday’s Games
MEN
Connors 89, National Park (Ark.) 76
Tulsa 85, Jackson St. 79
Haskell 100, Bacone 76
WOMEN
Connors 85, Dallas-Richland 47
Philander Smith 86, Bacone 53
Sunday’s Games
MEN
Oklahoma St. 91, Oakland 62
St. Mary 82, Bacone 63
Monday’s Games
MEN
Connors St. 39, Oklahoma Wesleyan 29, game called first half, power outage
WOMEN
Oklahoma St. 103, Oral Roberts 63
Arkansas 79, Tulsa 70
Connors at Arkansas-Cossatot, ppd.
Tuesday’s Games
MEN
UNC-Wilmington at Oklahoma, 7 p.m.
WOMEN
Oklahoma at BYU, 4 p.m.
Bacone at Dakota St., 6 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Bacone at NSU, 7:30 p.m.
WOMEN
Oklahoma at Utah, 8 p.m.
Kansas Christian at NSU, 5:30 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
MEN
Connors at Seminole, 7:30 p.m.
Tulsa vs. Loyola Chicago at Myrtle Beach Invitational, 8:30 p.m.,
WOMEN
Oklahoma St. at Missouri St., 6 p.m.
Connors at Seminole, 5:30 p.m.
Friday’s Games
MEN
S. Alabama at Oklahoma, 7 p.m.
Oklahoma St. vs. UCF at Nassau, 6 p.m.
Tulsa vs. TBD at Myrtle Beach Invitational
WOMEN
Southwestern Christian JV at Connors, 5:30 p.m.
