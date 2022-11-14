CONNORS 39, OKLAHOMA WESLEYAN 29 – Bradyn Hubbard’s 7 points was tops for Connors in a game that was halted with seconds to go in the first half due to a power outage. The game was called and agreed to as official by both coaches. 

The Cowboys are 6-0.

CONNORS vs. ARKANSAS COSSATOT (W) —  The game was postponed due to UAC COVID issues. It will be made up a week from Wednesday at 1 p.m. in Warner. 

 

Area college glance

Saturday’s Games

MEN

Connors 89, National Park (Ark.) 76

Tulsa 85, Jackson St. 79

Haskell 100, Bacone 76

 WOMEN

Connors 85, Dallas-Richland 47

Philander Smith 86, Bacone 53

Sunday’s Games

MEN

Oklahoma St. 91, Oakland 62

St. Mary 82, Bacone 63

Monday’s Games

MEN

Connors St. 39, Oklahoma  Wesleyan 29, game called first half, power outage

WOMEN

Oklahoma St. 103, Oral Roberts 63

Arkansas 79, Tulsa 70

Connors at Arkansas-Cossatot, ppd.

Tuesday’s Games

MEN

UNC-Wilmington at Oklahoma, 7 p.m.

WOMEN

Oklahoma at BYU, 4 p.m.

Bacone at Dakota St., 6 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Bacone at NSU, 7:30 p.m.

WOMEN

Oklahoma at Utah, 8 p.m.

Kansas Christian at NSU, 5:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

MEN

Connors at Seminole, 7:30 p.m.

Tulsa vs. Loyola Chicago at Myrtle Beach Invitational,  8:30 p.m., 

WOMEN

Oklahoma St. at Missouri St., 6 p.m.

Connors at Seminole, 5:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

MEN

S. Alabama at Oklahoma, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma St. vs. UCF at Nassau, 6 p.m.  

Tulsa vs. TBD at Myrtle Beach Invitational

WOMEN

Southwestern Christian JV at Connors, 5:30 p.m.

 

