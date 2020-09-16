When Alex Puckett joined his brother as a lay coach at the school they once played for, Bailey Puckett told him his younger brother’s first year would be a hard act to follow.
That year, Bailey was getting used to a coach that would only be there a year. Greg Werner gave him a job calling offensive signals, and less than a year later, Werner was at Poteau, and Bailey was preparing to learn a new system under David Blevins.
Forget that now.
“This year in terms of COVID, I think he’s got me beat,” Bailey said.
It’s not just the masks, or the schedule of water breaks or social distancing issues. As both found out Tuesday night, Wednesday backed up to last Saturday. Oologah’s positive tests for the virus forced Blevins to find another opponent. About 8 p.m. Tuesday, he got Atoka, notified the staff, and everyone was watching online game film.
Today will be the only real day of preparation, with Thursday normally being a walk-through.
The thing is, neither would be doing anything else.
As he enrolled at Oklahoma State in the fall of 2016, Bailey, a former offensive lineman for the Hornets, had his mind set on an engineering degree. It took about a year to engineer his mind away from the money.
“I came home one weekend and my dad was like ‘do you see yourself doing that for a long time’ and I was like ‘no.’” Bailey said. “He said ‘well teachers and coaches don’t make great money’ and my response was ‘I’d rather be doing what I love regardless of the money.’”
Erik Puckett is dad. He’s also the Hilldale superintendent, and a former football staff member who also coached baseball.
“We’ve been a part of Hilldale since we were babies,” Alex said. “It’s always been kind of like being home for us.”
There was never any doubt what Alex would do at college. He’s actually set to graduate alongside his brother this spring from Northeastern State, taking an accelerated route while his older brother had to pick up extra classes after changing majors.
“I grew up looking up to my dad doing it. He has always been kind of the playing of the host,” Alex said.
Bailey was handed a defensive line job when Blevins was hired. For Alex, it was outside linebackers. It’s different positions than they played as Hornets. Bailey was strictly an offensive lineman. Alex a two-way guy at receiver and cornerback, both playing under former head coach and current athletic director Chad Kirkhart.
“Pookie threw me into the fire right off the bat and I’m glad he did,” Bailey said, referencing Blevins by his long-held nickname gained as a little kid at Hilldale watching his own father coach there. “There’s no better way to learn and that was big in terms of me gaining confidence and growing as a coach. He and (defensive coordinator Earnie) Ragland have really been there for help when I needed it and I’m grateful for it.
“I didn’t play the position but I try and reflect on stuff that we would go over as offensive linemen and what we would do to try and gain an advantage while blocking and I try to impart that to the defense.”
Alex sees a similar benefit.
“I first noticed Pookie in a 7 on 7 camp I was in as a player when he coached at Locust Grove and I liked his energy and how he talked to the kids,” he said. “Earnie was at Fort Gibson when I played and I knew how well-minded he was and how much he knew about defense, and with what Blevins knew about offense it’s a great combination to help me on my path.”
Alex finds himself reliving an experience his brother had being so close in age to some of the players. He even recalled playing with one of them, Jay Stroble, in elementary.
“I’ve got some good buddies in this group, guys I rode the bus with and all,” he said. “I think they know when to look at me as a coach and when they can look at me as a friend and when the switch on that goes on and off. I think they can see us as being in that position as a player whether it’s conditioning drills or hard practices and when we tell them to go harder, we know what all that means because we’ve been there with them.”
Bailey appreciates the extra years of distance, though.
“My first year I was there coaching with guys I played with like Kaleb Butler and Devin Hembry and some of those other guys and that part was hard,” he said, referring specifically to a fellow offensive lineman and receiver during his senior season. “It helps when they know you as a coach and not as a buddy, but I know what Al is going through with that.”
As for the future, both said they wouldn’t hesitate staying on staff while adding a teaching position and formal employment.
“I don’t see myself going anywhere else if they’ll have me. This is home,” Bailey said. “Where coaching takes me is to be determined. If I’m where Lincoln Riley is in 10 years, I’d be pretty happy but for now I’d love to be here if they’ll have me.”
As for Alex: “It’s always been a dream to coach here but it’s wherever I’m led. Coach K was a big role model for me, all of these guys make me want to be here and grow around them. But I’m also open to find something new and show people I can be good coaching, that I know what I’m talking about, and it’s not just about being around this system of football.”
