 

 

FASTPITCH

Saturday

DEPEW TOURNAMENT — Luther beat Porter 9-0 as the Lady Pirates fall to 3-15.

Monday

Stigler at Muskogee, 5 p.m.

Fort Gibson at Stilwell, 5 p.m.

Westville at Hilldale, 5 p.m.

Checotah at Broken Bow, 5 p.m.

Oktaha at Pocola, 4:30 p.m.

Preston at Porter, 4:30 p.m.

Roland at Gore, 4:30 p.m.

Haskell at Beggs, 5:30 p.m.

Wagoner at Verdigris, 5 p.m.

Morris at Eufaula, 5 p.m.

 

VOLLEYBALL

Saturday

Okay (8-7) beat Oklahoma Union 2-0 and lost twice to Rejoice Christian 2-0.

Monday

Muskogee at Locust Grove, 6:30 p.m.

 

BASEBALL

Saturday

AT UCO: OKTAHA SWEEPS — Oktaha’s Darren Ledford threw a four-inning no-hitter at Navajo, winning 12-0. Hunter Dearman hit a solo home run. Ledford had two hits in as many trips. Dearman then three-hit Dale over seven complete innings with five strikeouts as the Tigers won 12-1, capping it with a five-run top of the seventh. Ledford  was 3-for-4 with a double and triple. Walden doubled in his only hit. Kipton Christian was 2-for-5. Oktaha is 8-5.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video