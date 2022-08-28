FASTPITCH
Saturday
DEPEW TOURNAMENT — Luther beat Porter 9-0 as the Lady Pirates fall to 3-15.
Monday
Stigler at Muskogee, 5 p.m.
Fort Gibson at Stilwell, 5 p.m.
Westville at Hilldale, 5 p.m.
Checotah at Broken Bow, 5 p.m.
Oktaha at Pocola, 4:30 p.m.
Preston at Porter, 4:30 p.m.
Roland at Gore, 4:30 p.m.
Haskell at Beggs, 5:30 p.m.
Wagoner at Verdigris, 5 p.m.
Morris at Eufaula, 5 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Saturday
Okay (8-7) beat Oklahoma Union 2-0 and lost twice to Rejoice Christian 2-0.
Monday
Muskogee at Locust Grove, 6:30 p.m.
BASEBALL
Saturday
AT UCO: OKTAHA SWEEPS — Oktaha’s Darren Ledford threw a four-inning no-hitter at Navajo, winning 12-0. Hunter Dearman hit a solo home run. Ledford had two hits in as many trips. Dearman then three-hit Dale over seven complete innings with five strikeouts as the Tigers won 12-1, capping it with a five-run top of the seventh. Ledford was 3-for-4 with a double and triple. Walden doubled in his only hit. Kipton Christian was 2-for-5. Oktaha is 8-5.
