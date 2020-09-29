A loss doesn’t reveal many bright spots, but in Hilldale’s 38-24 loss to Poteau, defensive end Cason Albin had his moments.
While the Hornets had difficulty with Poteau’s misdirection offense and buck sweeps, mostly on a short field, Albin proved to be a menace at times in the Pirates backfield. He registered four tackles for lost yardage and in all, 13 tackles, nine solo, all season highs for the 6-foot-1, 195-pound junior.
“He had a heck of a night, considering that the offense put the defense in some bad spots with short-field situations,” said Hilldale head coach David Blevins.
One came on Poteau’s first possession.
“I lined up in a 3 (outside shoulder of the guard),” Albin said. “The guard was leaving a wide-open gap between him and the center. I fired off as fast as I could, saw the guy coming, settled down and made the play happen.”
Albin saw limited duty as a sophomore. So far this season, his “high motor” has revved up his contributions.
“He flies off the ball,” Blevins said.
And in that play Friday, did it the way he is supposed to.
Blevins credited defensive line coach Bailey Puckett with helping Albin refine his natural aggressiveness. He’s had the tendency to overrun the play.
“He had some really big tackles for losses because he settled down and exploded to the tackle,” Blevins said. “The way he flies around, he gives us fits every day we put him on the scout team. I know if we can block him, we’ll be all right on Friday.”
It’s something Albin takes pride in.
“I want to make our offense work hard,” he said.
Blevins sees a high limit for Albin. At Locust Grove, Blevins coached against Justin Sanders, one of a parade of exceptional defensive ends in Hilldale football lore.
“Cason has the chance to be one of the best defensive linemen to come through here and Hilldale has had some pretty good ones,” Blevins said. “His body control. He’s really violent with his hands. He’s the best we’ve got right now. I saw Sanders as a senior and at that point, he might have been a little stronger physically, but that’s a good one to compare to.”
The loss stung, even for a defense whose only significant flaw was a 10-minute drive following a turnover on downs in the third quarter that resulted in the final touchdown for the Pirates, who despite having over 20 kids on the roster out due to COVID-19 issues, had most of their skill people. Now, it’s on to Broken Bow.
“”We’ve got to go out with the same mindset we had against Poteau,” Albin said. “Even though we didn’t win, we just have to go there with the same kind of mindset and do the things we need to do.”
• The trip will be the second to Broken Bow in Blevins’ two seasons. The Hornets lost last year. 30-10.
For Broken Bow, it’s the Savages’ first home game. They returned to action last week after being sidelined due to COVID since week zero and rallied for 18 fourth-quarter points to beat Stilwell 38-27. The Savages allowed 419 yards. Receiver C.J. Whitfield followed a 43-yard TD reception with a 90-yard punt return that put Broken Bow in front to stay, and for the game on three receptions, he had 155 of the 178 passing yards the Savages accumulated.
It’s Broken Bow’s homecoming. Kickoff is 7:30 p.m.
• One factor Blevins had hoped would be resolved before traveling to Poteau last week was a taste of a road game, especially for his sophomores who fill key spots. That sampling got taken away in week three with Oologah’s cancellation and the last-minute plug-in of Atoka as a home matchup.
“We’ve got our core seniors who bring a lot to our team and have been through that but we started three sophomores on the offensive line, a sophomore receiver, running back and even though Jaxon Whittiker is a junior, we’ve had Peyton Bennett doing the kicking for four years.” Blevins said. “That’s a lot of kids who haven’t been in that situation.”
• Speaking of Whittiker, those jitters may have played a part on the first disastrous turn for Hilldale last Friday. In punt formation, Whittiker had the high snap he had to retreat and find the football on that ended Hilldale’s opening series. It turned into a Poteau recovery for a touchdown.
“You learn on those things. If it’s a bad snap, kick it out of the end zone and settle for a safety,” Blevins said.
On the plus side, Whittiker’s ability to pass lends him to fourth-down options. His fourth-down pass to Dylan Walker kept a drive alive that would result in the first of two consecutive touchdowns that got the Hornets to within 21-17. He also had the first points, a 27-yard field goal.
• Three of Hilldale’s five turnovers led to points for Poteau. Blevins also lamented the “big drops” by receivers. One of those by the usually sure-handed Walker resulted in a turnover on downs which Poteau then used on the back-breaking 10-minute, 19-play touchdown drive that sealed the outcome.
