Eufaula and Adair square off in the Class 3A Area III championship Friday night.
Seem familiar?
The two met in the area consolation final last year, with Adair getting a 50-48 win, just a week after they met in the regional finals and Eufaula lost by one. That elimination came just after Oliver’s girls — he coaches both teams — punched a state ticket with a 44-37 win over Roland.
So here they go again, only this time, at Skiatook Event Center, with both teams having that consolation mulligan to use.
It’s also a chance for Oliver to advance to the state tournament he got only as close as the State Fairgrounds parking lot a year ago when they learned of the tournament’s suspension due to the COVID-19 concerns that eventually shut down everything.
Eufaula’s girls team was emptied by graduation. The boys still had pieces for another run, and in a six-man rotation have battled through quarantines and all to get to this point, capped by Saturday’s surprisingly lopsided 72-52 win over perennial power Millwood.
A 16-4 second quarter for a 12-point halftime lead had assistant coach Michael Campbell giving some advice in the locker room.
“He looked at them and said, ‘we’re not going out there playing not to lose. We’re going out there to bury those guys,’” Oliver said.
A 17-8 run in the fourth did just that. Nick Jones was 9 of 10 from the line in the fourth.
“With Millwood you have to defend like no other because they’re going to the rim every time. We kept them from getting in the lane too much. We played a lot of zone, maybe five possessions of man and we rebounded the ball,” Oliver said.
“Like everyone else we had a busy week of games with the ice and snow pushing everything back. By the time we left our practice Friday I didn’t think Millwood could beat us.”
And now, with the playing of the state tournament more certain, Oliver just wants another shot for his first-ever state tournament as a coach.
“I can assure you we’ve had Adair on our mind about 365 days and we’ve been counting every one of them,” he said.
