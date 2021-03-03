Eufaula Lady Ironheads made their first trip to the state tournament since 1993 in March 2020 and with the indefinite postponement, all that was left was a team picture in front of the legendary "Big House" home base of the tournament on the state fairgrounds. The tournament was never played, but this year the Eufaula boys are a win from getting there. Coach Jeff Oliver, who directs both programs, is seeking his first state tournament game after having reached the doorstep of Jim Norick Arena, here.