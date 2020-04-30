Johnny Hutchens had felt the feeling before.
Like, when he learned two days after a tough loss last spring that Muskogee High’s baseball season was five games and done.
Hutchens had two teams that were going to pursue a spot in the Little League World Series this year, one on the baseball side and the other in softball.
That’s all gone after Thursday’s announcement that those events at all age levels are canceled for 2020. It’s all due to the coronavirus pandemic that claimed the Roughers’ baseball campaign in March as well as all other high school spring sports.
“I understand their precaution but I don’t know, we got to go on with life sometime,” a frustrated Hutchens said.
His 12-under softball team played in a regional last year in Waco, Texas. He had a baseball team take fourth place in the Senior World Series in Seguin, Texas, that had by age moved past eligibility this year. Both played under the Oklahoma Rays moniker.
This year, Hutchens was planning on competing with the girls team, which was third in the Southwest Regional last year and had much of the squad returning, and also a 12-under boys team. His daughter, Juliana, was going to play with both.
Oklahoma sports facilities were just about to re-open this month.
We haven’t practiced yet so we’re not going to start up and play immediately,” he said. “What we do from that point, I’m not for sure yet. It’s a sight to behold though.”
Several organizations hosting select baseball and softball have canceled events, others are taking a wait-and-see approach.
Little League President Stephen Keener announced the cancellations in a Facebook Live broadcast Thursday afternoon from league headquarters in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, saying it would be “impossible” to hold the events amid ongoing restrictions on large gatherings and travel.
The Little League World Series in Williamsport, the centerpiece event of the organization due to its high television profile, has been held every August since 1947 and had never been canceled before. Next year was to be the 75th playing of the tournament; that milestone has been pushed back to 2022.
Keener in his announcement added that travel restrictions would make it equally impossible to hold qualifying tournaments for international teams and to bring those teams safely to the United States.
Little League has not, however, called off the 2020 regular season. Keener said there was reason for optimism that teams could play this spring and summer, depending on restrictions in states and localities.
