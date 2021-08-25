Little League champs

The area team that won the Little League Softball World Series will be honored in a planned celebration Sunday.

Green Country All-Stars went 6-0 in the Little League World Series in Greenville, N.C., last week, defeating Chesterfield, Va., 9-0 in the championship game.

The team, which was officially represented as Muskogee, had one from Muskogee, two from Oktaha, two who are middle-schoolers at Wagoner, as well as the Woodall area and several other communities nearby as well as two from the Oklahoma City area.

The event is set for 4 p.m. Sunday at the Muskogee Civic Center.

It is free.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you