Green Country’s offense sputtered a bit in its opening win in the Little League Softball World Series on Wednesday.
It became opportunistic Thursday.
An eight-run fourth blew open a competitive game against Salisbury, N.C., and Oklahoma’s entry out of Muskogee County rolled to a 10-0 run-rule win over four innings in the morning leadoff contest, played in Greenville, N.C.
Now 2-0 in pool play, Green Country is off until Saturday when they face Las Vegas at 6 p.m. (ESPN Plus) Las Vegas plays its first game later today and is the only team in the pool except Oklahoma to have a zero in the loss column. Their final game in pool play is Sunday against Zionsville, Ind.
North Carolina is 1-1.
The onslaught started with runners at second and third in fourth. Cambri Casey’s grounder to third resulted in a fielder’s choice throw home to prevent Mileigh Needham from scoring. She was safe, making it 3-0.
Shianne Dill then hit a grounder toward the middle at second baseman Myla McNeely, who went to the dirt after scooping it, tagged the base with her glove in an attempt to force Casey, but the ball came out. The initial call was out, but an umpire conference reversed the call. North Carolina appealed to the replay booth, used in Little League at this level, and the call stood. Dotson, who reached on a single to left, scored on the play.
Alexis Kierstead’s two-run single to right made it 6-0, and the rout was on. It also chased North Carolina starting pitcher Reese Poole.
Back in the first, Hutchens didn’t opt for a review on a call at second in the first. Leadoff batter Kierstead, who reached on a leadoff error, was called out attempting to steal second. The TV replay appeared to show she was safe.
No worries. Taylan Starr singled up the middle, and Hutchens’ daughter Juliana smacked a two-run home run before North Carolina had a chance to bat.
Those too didn’t matter. Zoie Griffin and Riley Dotson allowed two hits over three innings. Dotson worked the fourth in order.
Hutchens, who hit safely in her first five at-bats of this tournament, was productive even on her first out — a sacrifice fly that scored Kierstead from third as well as Starr from second, aided by an overthrow to home.
Hutchens and Kandace Burnett were both 2-for-3, Hutchens with four RBIs.
