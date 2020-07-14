What took David Walker away from a coaching career a few years ago has led to fulfillment of most of what drove him to follow two generations of coaches.
The Fort Gibson native, and son/grandson of the two Jerry Walkers who were basketball coaching icons in the town he grew up in, now lives in Frisco, just outside of Dallas, and works as a physician recruiter.
It was 2015 while an assistant women’s basketball coach at Harding University when Walker’s priorities changed to family but yet took him full circle into a variety of elements, the most recent of those is the creation of a podcast with former NFL pro Brandon Carr aimed at athlete development and an audience of athletes, coaches and parents.
The podcast, called “Iron Horse Podcast,” is available through Apple, Spotify and Google, is uploaded every Tuesday.
“It happened very organically,” Walker said.
His oldest son, Beckham, was signed up for YMCA sports and Austin, Brandon’s son, signed up and had no team.
“That was 2017,” David Walker said. “They’ve been playing on the same teams and we’ve coached together during that time, Brandon being there when he hasn’t played football.”
From there, the relationship grew into a mutually shared vision.
“Iron Horse” is named from Carr’s 192 consecutive starts for Kansas City, Dallas and Baltimore. It’s the most active by a defensive player, a mark on the line at the moment as Carr is a free agent going into 2020. The name is also drawn from Proverbs 27:17: “As iron sharpens iron, so one person sharpens another.”
Carr is also a three-time NFL Man of the Year
“What we look to do is leadership development for athletes,” said Walker, who also played football as an offensive lineman at Oklahoma. “Down here (in the Dallas area), if you want personal training even for some obscure sport you can find it. There’s a lot of money invested in those here.
“We tried to make a program where we could pay as much attention to the intangible qualities that are needed to sustain their athletic abilities for the rest of their lives, and focus as much on those as we do performance.”
Leadership skills, literacy skills and spiritual components are all part of it, he said.
A day after meeting for lunch to set up the plan, Walker recalled listening to ESPN analyst Tom Luginbill talk about his evaluation of players taking part in the UnderArmour All-America football game.
Hearing that crystalized the necessity of their project’s approach. Walker talked about how Luginbill said he could watch players in the week leading up to the game and point out how successful or unsuccessful they would be at the college level.
“None of which had to do with on-field talent,” Walker said. “It’s intangibles that build character traits.
“We’ve both played with guys that if they just had the character to support their ability, they could have done some amazing things. Our challenge becomes if we started at an early age to curve and shape and lay the foundation, we could make a difference for some of those kids.”
The debut was late June. The segments will include guests — Vian native and OSU/NFL and area prep coach Kenyatta Wright was a recent guest — with an interactive period for questions from social media.
It’s all brought Walker full circle to the things he enjoyed about coaching.
“I thought I was out completely and was very much at peace with that, being able to be there for my kids and invest in their lives in a way I couldn’t with the time required for coaching college ball,” he said.
“My job requires the elements involved in basketball recruiting — location, financial package, teammates in the workplace, facilities and community — in the way I recruit doctors for hospitals. Then, I get to coach my kids and at the same time, involve myself on different platforms with developing young men and hopefully young women.”
He and his wife Laura have two sons, Beckham and Chamberlain, and are expecting their third child in November.
