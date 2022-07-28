Grady Campbell surpassed a Green Country Lanes record on Tuesday night that has stood for 22 years.
Bowling in the Okie Bowlers Elite Match Point League, the 21-year-old Campbell rolled games of 280, 300 and 289 for an 869 series, breaking the 856 set by Jackie Livers.
It comes four months after his first 800 series and included his sixth perfect game. He missed the 6 pin in a 299 on that night.
Most uncanny this time around is that the right-hander with the two-handed delivery style rolled 32 consecutive strikes. He began the streak in the third frame on the first game and took it to the second shot in the 10th frame of game three.
“Good shot, left the 10 pin,” he said about the streak-ender.
It was also the missed 10 he spared on in the second frame of game one, both effectively being the difference in keeping him from a perfect series of 900. The 40th such sanctioned series ever in the United States was bowled in Indiana in June.
“Honestly I didn’t realize what I was doing (regarding that streak of 32 strikes) until the middle of that third game and it was like ‘whoa,’” he said. “Other than that I just felt in control all night. My timing was good. I kept telling myself to stay soft with it and just make the best shot I can.”
Both missed shots he felt were solid, more so than the last ball in the 300 game.
“I came in a little heavy and I tripped the 4 pin,” he said. “Definitely the most errant shot I had. I got a little too soft and it came in a little heavy (on the head pin).”
The two-handed style he uses allows the bowler to use their non dominant hand to cradle the front of the ball in order to stabilize and support it during a backswing, a technique which adds to the spin of the ball.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.