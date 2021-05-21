LAS VEGAS — The road to the 2021 United States Bowling Congress Open Championships may be a long one for some, but for most competitors, there are rewards at the end of the journey, including recognition, awards, high scores, camaraderie, a vacation, prize money and more.
Earlier this week, a Muskogee bowler their names to the list of competitors who have participated in 50 editions of the USBC Open Championships.
Bill Fillman is one of those new members of the 50-Year Club and received a plaque, chevron and diamond lapel pin to commemorate the achievement.
Despite dealing with double vison over the past couple of weeks, the 74-year-old right-hander still made the trip to Las Vegas and bowled his best at the 2021 Open Championships.
He’s had two goals in the sport — to 50 years of participation at the event and to eventually become a member of the elite 100,000-Pin Club – so missing a year on the lanes just wasn’t an option.
He was also motivated by the fact that he’d be bowling doubles with his daughter, Tobi, for the first time, as she made her return to the tournament for the first time since 2010.
Being a 50-time participant at Open Championships made Fillman feel nostalgic.
“I was in awe during my very first tournament,” said Fillman, who made his tournament debut at the 1970 event in Knoxville, Tennessee. “I was bowling on a team with Carl Richard, who was an ABC champion, so I was lucky to be on a team with him.”
Richard, a 1958 Regular Team and Team All-Events champion, recently died at the age of 97. He also was a three-time Missouri state champion in team, singles and doubles and has his name in the Joplin City Bowling Association Hall of Fame.
Fillman said Richard still is in the back of his mind when he bowls in tournaments.
On the championship lanes this year at the South Point Bowling Plaza and South Point Bowling Center, Fillman tossed sets of 541 in team, 525 in doubles and 494 in singles for a 1,560 all-events total.
He and Tobi (Thompson) combined for a 1,019 doubles total.
In 50 years of competition, Fillman has knocked down 86,529 pins, leaving him 13,471 pins from his next goal. If he were to maintain his 192.3 career average, he’d need just eight more years to reach the 100,000-pin mark.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.