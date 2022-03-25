Grady Campbell came close to his sixth perfect game, bowling in the City Classic League on Tuesday at Green Country Lanes.
The 21-year-old and one-time youth doubles state champion settled for a 299 but the consolation was crossing the 800 series plateau for the first time, finishing the night with a 243 and 263.
“Pretty neat,” he said. “That last ball in the first game I came in a little light, could’ve carried but just didn’t get the ball down. The second game I started with three and opened in the fourth when I chopped off the 6 (pin), then ran five in a row and started the third game with five straight and wrapped the 10 in the sixth.”
He bowls in two leagues at Green Country, where he is employed, and two other leagues elsewhere, one at Broken Arrow and another in Tahlequah.
The Green Country Lanes series record for the guys is 856, rolled by left-hander Jackie Livers. Three of Campbell’s perfectos are at Green Country.
He began bowling at 12 in a junior league at Green Country. As a high-school pitcher during his days at Hilldale he developed elbow soreness which made him make the adjustment from a one-handed bowler to two-handed.
Still a rightie, the two-handed style allows the bowler to use their non dominant hand to cradle the front of the ball in order to stabilize and support it during a backswing, a technique which adds to the spin of the ball.
Campbell has a 220 average in the City Classic League and his team is in first place. He’s also second midway through the City Tournament still in progress and his team in that is currently in first place.
