Green Country Lanes
Week’s top scores
Men’s 225: Chip O’Dell 245; Mark Forrest 233; Billy Barney 227; Ron Allen 246-235; John Cosby 230-226; Doug Pingleton 247; Brian Kuykendall 243; David Allen 237; Tylor Cage 231; Jayden Warner 230; Bert Farar 245-247-226; Dennis White 234; Jim Umbenhower 227; Gerald Crane 233; Ron Smith 226.
Men’s 250: Bill Fillman 269-258; Billy Barney 255; Doug Pingleton 269; Lloyd Lester 258.
Men’s 600: Chip O’Dell 608; Mark Forrest 628; Billy Barney 631; Ron Allen 643; John Cosby 645; Grady Campbell 640; David Allen 616; Jayden Warner 628; Colby North 628; Jason Wicks 618
Men’s 650: Bill Fillman 674-695; Lloyd Lester 675.
Men’s 700: Doug Pingleton 710; Bert Farar 718.
Women’s 200: Tobi Thompson 222-204; Pam Marshall 203; Amy Kuykendll 214; Gayla Wagner 214.
Women’s 225: Beth Gulley 233.
Women’s 500: Annette Mann 543-504; Jackie HInds 511; Cindy Adams 512; Amanda Ross 503; Pam Marshall 540; Marie Coe 512; Hanna Barney 513; Barbara Shumate 508; Georgianna Robinson 501.
Women’s 550: Tobi Thompson 598; Amy Kuykendall 561; Betty Rarick 550.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.