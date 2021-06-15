Bill Huddleston, the longtime voice of Rougher football, was recognized on Tuesday by the Oklahoma Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association with a Distinguished Service Award Outside the Field of Athletics.
Huddleston has over 45 years of service with Oklahoma high school sports. He started in 1972 broadcasting Ada High School and East Central University sports. He came to Muskogee in 1984 and did both football and basketball there as well as at Northeastern State. He continues in those capacities today.
Since 2006 he’s been involved with VYPE publications, including state championship programs.
“It’s an awesome honor,” he said. “In 45 plus years I’ve made a lot of friends at high schools and colleges in Oklahoma and have tried to always bring a positive viewpoint to the accomplishments of the kids, coaches and schools. This award is something I feel blessed to receive.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.