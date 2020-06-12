It should be a different Muskogee Monstars outfit which plays its COVID-19 impacted home opener Saturday at Hatbox Field.
COVID-19 brought the Four-State Football League to a halt after most had had up to two months of practice, which was the case for the Monstars, coached by Mike Jacobs and made up of men from around the area in what is amateur, full-contact football.
Jump-starting things last week in their season opener didn't go well in a lopsided loss to the veteran Tulsa Gators.
“We got told the new schedule was six games and we had two practices, then went up and played,” Jacobs said. “We were winded, out of synch, but we’ve been back to work this week and we think we’ve got some things fixed and should be ready to roll.”
Multiple former Muskogee Roughers and Bacone Warriors make up the team, but one particularly notable spot on the roster belongs to former Oklahoma Sooners and Detroit Lions defensive end Ronnell Lewis. There’s also some five-time championship winners from the Oklahoma Thunder semi-pro team.
Game time is 7 p.m. for the contest against Northwest Arkansas Generals out of Fayetteville.
Tickets are $8 adult and kids 12-under free. Vets and seniors are $5. Social distancing practices will be applied in the grandstands. Restrooms will be open and sanitized. Concessions will be available.
Next Saturday (June 20) is the second of three home games, against the Oklahoma City Bears. Other games are June 27 at Oklahoma City Titans, July 11 at home against the Joplin Crusaders and July 18 at the Wichita (Kan.) Skyhawks.
