Tatum Frisby did what either Atlanta or Houston will do — come away from the World Series a winner.
Frisby, 8 and a third-grader at Hilldale Elementary, won the national level of Major League Baseball’s Pitch, Hit and Run’s softball division for her 7-8 age group.
The free program allows baseball and softball participants the opportunity to advance through three levels of competition culminating at the MLB World Series.
The regional winners were introduced on the video screen at Atlanta’s Truist Park during Game 4 on Saturday. On Monday at the stadium, the top competitors from each region battled each other.
Frisby, daughter of Nathan and Andrea Frisby, won the regional at Globe Life Field in Arlington. She and the other regional winners were honored in a breakfast reception and visited with MLB.com’s Harold Reynolds, a former major leaguer. They received various gifts including batting gloves, caps, shirts and an autographed baseball by Reynolds.
But her favorite experience?
Probably going on this like really tall roller coaster I went on at Six Flags,” she said.
Her and her family, normally Texas Rangers fans, pulled for the Braves, who won Saturday to go up 3-1 in the series.
“I met some really good friends and I’ll always remember them,” she said as she returned to school at Hilldale Elementary on Tuesday.
Frisby plays both softball and basketball.
