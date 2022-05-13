The “Freight Train” came in loud Friday night as fans cheered loudly for local native Alfred Walker at the River City Arts II, a Mixed Martial Arts Event, Friday night at the Muskogee Civic Center.
“Freido,” as fans called Walker, didn’t disappoint as he delivered with a TKO of Christopher Hatley of Arkadelphia, Ark., at the 10:10 mark of the fifth round.
The final blow came when the 35-year-old Walker (10-5) pinned Hatley to a wall of the chain-linked fenced-cage and kneed him several times before referee called the fight.
That made Walker the new RFC Heavyweight Champion.
The fist two rounds was filled with action. Walker nearly had Hatley done for when he had him on his back before the horn sounded off.
Both fighters were on their feet through most of the third and fourth rounds.
In other fights
Tracy Reeder, Claremore, def. Rodney Allison, Cameron, TKO, 3:43, 1
Kaden Ogee, Midwest City, def. Malik Thompson, Tulsa, unanimous decision
Cameron Veales, Tahlequah, def. Everado Hernandez Oklahoma City, TKO, 2:50, 3
Gabriel Blaine, Pryor, def. Braden Brown, Norman, unanimous decision (29-28)
Dylan Hale, Eufaula, def. Roberto Jaimes, Jenks, TKO, 2:36, 1
Jaden Gwaltney, Jenks, def. Caleb Hanson, Ft. Smith, AR., TKO, 2
Brandon Conrad, Tahlequah, def., Brandon Fox, Ft. Smith, Ark. unanimous decision (30-27)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.