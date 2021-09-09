 

Outlaw Motor Speedway — Friday, all points classes. Hot laps 7:30 p.m., racing at 8. Free general admission.

Thunderbird Speedway — returns Sept. 24 with OCRS Sprints, Hot laps at 7 p.m., racing at 7:30 p.m.

Additional  event Oct. 8-9.

