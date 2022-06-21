Muskogee-based No Speed Limit track club qualified a large group for regionals with results from last weekend’s USATF state meet in Ardmore. 

The regional meet will be July 7-10 at Fort Osage High School in Independence, Mo.

 

Long Jump

Girls

8-under  

2. Brooklyn Parker, 2.57.

6. A’raya Grayson, 2.34.

9-10  

5. Jermauri Morrison, 2.70.

11-12

8. Aubri Ledbetter, 3.68.

13-14

4. Aniyah Dansberry, 3.81

6. Tristynn Burkhalter, 3.51

7. McKaylan Corbin, 3.50

15-16

3. Shae’Breal William, 4.36.

 

 

Boys

8-under

2. Kyson Brown, 2.74.

7. Edward Ledbetter, 1.68.

9-10

1. Johnathan Maxwell, 3.69.

2. K’Brione Grayson, 3.57.

3. Tracy Guess, 3.52.

4. Kayne Grayson, 3.22.

5. Dallen Swanagan, 3.19.

8. Kameron Grayson, 2.66.

11-12

8. Baxter Davis, 3.38.

13-14

4. Jacentos Miller, 4.15.

 

 

 

Shot put

Boys

11-12

1. Justin Gilmor, 10.76.

13-14

1.Chris Pace, 8.26.

 

Discus

Boys

11-12

1.Justin Gilmor, 23.38.

13-14

1. Chris Pace, 23.47.

2. Jacentos Miller, 17.68.

 

 

 

 

Javelin

Girls

8-under

1. A’raya Grayson, 8.80.

2. Brooklyn Parker, 6.90.

3. Adreonna Mayhue, 5.54.

11-12

4. Trakyla Guess, 11.89.

6. Alexia Smith, 11.25.

7. Kaydence Grayson, 9.98.

8. Viryah Johnson, 7.70.

13-14

4. McKaylan Corbin, 14.70.

 

Boys

9-10

1. Kayne Grayson, 19.84.

2. K’Brione Grayson, 17.00.

4. Kameron Grayson, 13.46.

7. Kamon Blackmon, 11.48.

11-12

1. Justin Gilmor, 29.11.

13-14

2.Chris Pace, 30.00.

3. Jacentos Miller,(Pending)

17-18

1.Gaige Maher, 40.45.

 

400 relay

Girls

11-12

2.Trakyla Guess, Reaquel Hopkins, Kylie Jones, Alexia Smith, 1:02.64.

13-14

1.Araiyah Johnson, Tristynn Burkhalter, Aniyah Dansberry, McKaylan Corbin, 58.57.

Boys

8 and Under

1. Kyson Brown, Karter Ledbetter, Edward Ledbetter Jr, Aiden Guess, 1:13.40.

9-10

1. Dallen Swanagan, Tracy Guess, Kayne Grayson, Jonathan Maxwell Jr, 58.61.

 

 

1,600 relay

Girls

11-12

Trakyla Guess, Reaquel Hopkins, Kylie Jones, Alexia Smith, 5:36.46.

13-14

Aniyah Dansberry, Tristynn Burkhalter, Lyrique Archie, Araiyah Johnson, 5:24.84.

 

100 

Girls

8 and Under

2.Emma Taylor, 17.36.

9-10

Girls

3.Jermauri Morrison, 15.51.

13-14

Girls

7.Araiyah Johnson, 15.17.

15-16

4. Shae’brea’l William, 27.97.

 

Boys

8-under

2.Karter Ledbetter, 16.33.

8. Aiden Guess, 17.92.

9-10

2. Jonathan Maxwell Jr, 15.16.

4. Tracy Guess, 15.22.

5. Dallen Swanangan,15.55.

11-12

7.Kentrell Jones, 31.93.

8.Kellen Grayson. 34.86.

 

 

200

 

Girls

8-under

5.Emma Taylor, 37.30.

9-10

3.Jermauri Morrison, 33.80.

 

Boys

8-under

3. Karter Ledbetter, 34.41.

9-10

4. K’Brione Grayson, 32.67.

 

400

Boys

17-18

5.Gaige Maher, 54.47.

 

800

Boys

11-12

6. Baxter Davis, 2:54.78.

17-18

1.Gaige Maher, 2:02.25.

 

1,500

Boys

11-12

3. Baxter Davis, 6:31.16.

