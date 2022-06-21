Muskogee-based No Speed Limit track club qualified a large group for regionals with results from last weekend’s USATF state meet in Ardmore.
The regional meet will be July 7-10 at Fort Osage High School in Independence, Mo.
Long Jump
Girls
8-under
2. Brooklyn Parker, 2.57.
6. A’raya Grayson, 2.34.
9-10
5. Jermauri Morrison, 2.70.
11-12
8. Aubri Ledbetter, 3.68.
13-14
4. Aniyah Dansberry, 3.81
6. Tristynn Burkhalter, 3.51
7. McKaylan Corbin, 3.50
15-16
3. Shae’Breal William, 4.36.
Boys
8-under
2. Kyson Brown, 2.74.
7. Edward Ledbetter, 1.68.
9-10
1. Johnathan Maxwell, 3.69.
2. K’Brione Grayson, 3.57.
3. Tracy Guess, 3.52.
4. Kayne Grayson, 3.22.
5. Dallen Swanagan, 3.19.
8. Kameron Grayson, 2.66.
11-12
8. Baxter Davis, 3.38.
13-14
4. Jacentos Miller, 4.15.
Shot put
Boys
11-12
1. Justin Gilmor, 10.76.
13-14
1.Chris Pace, 8.26.
Discus
Boys
11-12
1.Justin Gilmor, 23.38.
13-14
1. Chris Pace, 23.47.
2. Jacentos Miller, 17.68.
Javelin
Girls
8-under
1. A’raya Grayson, 8.80.
2. Brooklyn Parker, 6.90.
3. Adreonna Mayhue, 5.54.
11-12
4. Trakyla Guess, 11.89.
6. Alexia Smith, 11.25.
7. Kaydence Grayson, 9.98.
8. Viryah Johnson, 7.70.
13-14
4. McKaylan Corbin, 14.70.
Boys
9-10
1. Kayne Grayson, 19.84.
2. K’Brione Grayson, 17.00.
4. Kameron Grayson, 13.46.
7. Kamon Blackmon, 11.48.
11-12
1. Justin Gilmor, 29.11.
13-14
2.Chris Pace, 30.00.
3. Jacentos Miller,(Pending)
17-18
1.Gaige Maher, 40.45.
400 relay
Girls
11-12
2.Trakyla Guess, Reaquel Hopkins, Kylie Jones, Alexia Smith, 1:02.64.
13-14
1.Araiyah Johnson, Tristynn Burkhalter, Aniyah Dansberry, McKaylan Corbin, 58.57.
Boys
8 and Under
1. Kyson Brown, Karter Ledbetter, Edward Ledbetter Jr, Aiden Guess, 1:13.40.
9-10
1. Dallen Swanagan, Tracy Guess, Kayne Grayson, Jonathan Maxwell Jr, 58.61.
1,600 relay
Girls
11-12
Trakyla Guess, Reaquel Hopkins, Kylie Jones, Alexia Smith, 5:36.46.
13-14
Aniyah Dansberry, Tristynn Burkhalter, Lyrique Archie, Araiyah Johnson, 5:24.84.
100
Girls
8 and Under
2.Emma Taylor, 17.36.
9-10
Girls
3.Jermauri Morrison, 15.51.
13-14
Girls
7.Araiyah Johnson, 15.17.
15-16
4. Shae’brea’l William, 27.97.
Boys
8-under
2.Karter Ledbetter, 16.33.
8. Aiden Guess, 17.92.
9-10
2. Jonathan Maxwell Jr, 15.16.
4. Tracy Guess, 15.22.
5. Dallen Swanangan,15.55.
11-12
7.Kentrell Jones, 31.93.
8.Kellen Grayson. 34.86.
200
Girls
8-under
5.Emma Taylor, 37.30.
9-10
3.Jermauri Morrison, 33.80.
Boys
8-under
3. Karter Ledbetter, 34.41.
9-10
4. K’Brione Grayson, 32.67.
400
Boys
17-18
5.Gaige Maher, 54.47.
800
Boys
11-12
6. Baxter Davis, 2:54.78.
17-18
1.Gaige Maher, 2:02.25.
1,500
Boys
11-12
3. Baxter Davis, 6:31.16.
