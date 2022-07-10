Muskogee-based No Speed Limit track club will send this group to USATF Nationals in Sacramento in two weeks, some as regional champions from this past weekend’s competition in Emporia. Kan.
Regional champs include Karter Ledbetter in the 8-under 200-meter run, Chris Pace in the 13-14 javelin, Gaige Maher in the 17-18 javelin, Dallen Swanagan, Tracy Guess, Kayne Grayson and Jonathan Maxwell Jr., in the 9-10 400 relay and Kyson Brown, Karter Ledbetter, Edward Ledbetter Jr., and Aiden Guess in the 8-under 400 relay.
The girls champs are A’Raya Grayson in the 8-under javelin, Trakayla Guess, Reaquel Hopkins, Kylie Jones, and Alexia Smith in the 11-12 400 and 1,500 relays, Araiyah Johnson, Tristynn Burkhalter, Aniyah Dansberry and McKaylan Corbin in the 13-14 400 and Dansberry, Burkhalter, Lyrique Archie and Johnson in the 13-14 1,600 relay.
The complete list of qualifiers:
Boys
100
8-under
2. Karter Ledbetter, 15.86.
200
1. Karter Ledbetter, 33.21.
400
17-18
5. Gaige Maher, 53.62.
800
17-18
5. Gaige Maher, 2:09.10.
1,500
17-18
5. Gaige Maher, 4:28.23.
Discus
13-14
3. Chris Pace, 25.70.
Javelin
9-10
2. K’Brione Grayson, 19.71
3. Kayne Grayson, 18.80.
13-14
1. Chris Pace, 33.90.
5. Jacentos Miller, 27.33.
17-18
1. Gaige Maher, 9-10 1/2.
Long jump
8-under
4. Kyson Brown, 2.79.
9-10
5. Jonathan Maxwell Jr., 3.76.
Shot put
13-14
4. Chris Pace, 8.56.
400 relay
8-under
1. Kyson Brown, Karter Ledbetter, Edward Ledbetter Jr., Aiden Guess, 1:13.03.
9-10
1. Dallen Swanagan, Tracy Guess, Kayne Grayson, Jonathan Maxwell Jr., 59.12.
Girls
100
8-under
2. Emma Taylor, 16.20.
9-10
3. Jermauri Morrison, 15.00.
200
8-under
3.Emma Taylor, 35.13.
9-10
3. Jermauri Morrison, 32.29.
Javelin
8-under
1. A’Raya Grayson, 10.59.
2. Brooklyn Parker, 7.56.
11-12
2. Trakyla Guess, 14.88.
5. Alexia Smith, 10.66.
13-14
5. Makaylan Corbin, 12.81.
Long jump
8-under
2. Brooklyn Parker, 2.65.
9-10
2. Jermauri Morrison, 3.54.
400 relay
11-12
1. Trakayla Guess, Reaquel Hopkins, Kylie Jones, Alexia Smith, 1:02.36.
13-14
1. Araiyah Johnson, Tristynn Burkhalter, Aniyah Dansberry, McKaylan Corbin, 59.35.
1,600 relay
11-12
1. Trakyla Guess, Reaquel Hopkins, Kylie Jones, Alexia Smith, 5:39.14.
13-14
1. Aniyah Dansberry, Tristynn Burkhalter, Lyrique Archie, Araiyah Johnson, 5:21.14.
