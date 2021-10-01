Hilldale tried to make it another miraculous finish. Down 24 points, they didn’t wait until the final minute like a year ago on the road.
It first took finding a run game that was basically absent until Eric Virgil’s 30-yard burst up the middle, followed by another for 40 yards and a score.
It also took a second big special teams play, a blocked punt by Jace Walker to set up a score, again a Virgil run, this time from six yards out with 5:36 to go.
But three plays into Broken Bow’s next drive, those magic-making visions were snuffed out when Kannan Willis broke loose on a 52-yard touchdown run through the gut of the Hornet defense, leading to a 38-31 win that drops Hilldale into an early 0-2 hole in District 4A-4 play and 3-2 overall.
Jaxson Whittiker’s 43-yard field goal with 35.2 left made it interesting again, but Hilldale was penalized on the first of two onside kickoffs. Broken Bow recovered the next one, and stayed atop the district with Poteau and Fort Gibson, each at 4-1 and 2-0 overall.
Christian Brumley’s fourth touchdown pass with 3:28 to go in the third put the Savages up 31-14 in a third quarter they dominated from start to finish.
Yet Hilldale wasn’t done. The Hornets were just too late getting it going.
Up until Virgil’s first big run of the two in the fourth, he had just eight carries for 12 yards. He finished with 93 on 17 carries.
Quarterback Caynen David was forced to try to pull attention off his running back with carries himself but Broken Bow contained him too, holding him to 32 yards.
Virgil is the bread and butter of the Hornet run game, and he’s been held to under 100 yards in back-to-back losses against Poteau and Broken Bow, both loading the box on him.
“When we count on the run, we’ve got to go get it,” said Hilldale coach David Blevins. “Broken Bow is a good team with a lot of speed.
“I was super proud when it got out of hand but we kept fighting. I think those are the two best in our district at this point. We’ve got to pick it up from here and move forward.”
David threw for a touchdown, an 83-yarder to Brayson Lawson. That occurred after Brumley had hit Carl Cooks for 38 yards and Willis for 31, both scores. The second was set up by a Virgil fumble and made it 14-0.
Down 17-7, Walker came up with the first of his two blocked punts, taking this one to the house after giving chase, scooping it at the 20 and rumbling in with 4:03 to go until halftime.
But down 17-14 at the half, the Hornets on their first possession were stopped on a David keeper on fourth down at their own 40. The Savages went five plays to score, Cooks catching his second TD pass on a slant covering 19 yards.
Hilldale hits the road next Friday with a game at winless Stilwell, and regrouping is urgent on the list.
“We’ve just got to come together, practice hard, just get everything down,” said Walker.
BROKEN BOW 38, HILLDALE 31
Broken Bow 14 3 14 7—38
Hilldale 7 7 0 17—31
Scoring summary
First quarter
BB: Carl Cooks 38 pass from Christian Brumley (A.Z. Zaragosa kick), 4:55
BB: Kannan Willis 31 pass from Brumley (Zaragosa kick), 4:34
Hill: Brayson Lawson 83 pass from Caynen David (Jaxson Whittiker kick), 3:43.
Second quarter
BB: Zaragosa 20 FG, 7:24.
Hill: Jace Walker 20 blocked punt return (Whittiker kick), 4:03.
Third quarter
BB: Cooks 25 pass from Brumley (Zaragosa kick), 7:46.
BB: Trenton Owens 19 pass from Brumley (Zaragosa kick), 3:28.
Fourth quarter
Hill: Eric Virgil 40 run (Whittiker kick), 10:51.
Hill: Virgil 6 run (Whittiker kick), 5:36.
BB: Willis 52 run (Zaragosa kick), 4:01.
Hill: Whittiker 43 FG, 35.2
TEAM STATS
BB Hill
First Downs 14 15
Rushes-Yards 31-176 30-124
Passing Yards 166 151
Passes C-A-I 10-17-1 15-25-2
Punts-Avg. 2-24 4-42
Fumbles-Lost 2-1 2-1
Penalties-Yards 6-46 10-79
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Rushing: BB, Willis 14-97 (TD). Hill, Virgil 17-93 (2 TD).
Passing: BB, Brumley 10-17-166-1 (4 TD). Hill, Caynen David 15-25-151-2 (TD).
Receiving: BB, Cooks 3-63 (2 TD). Hill, Lawson 4-92 (TD).
