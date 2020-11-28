WAGONER — Tuttle had the lead and the momentum late in the fourth quarter of its Class 4A quarterfinal contest with Wagoner.
But it didn’t have Wagoner’s playmakers.
Top-ranked Wagoner scored twice in just over a minute as the Bulldogs pulled victory from the hands of defeat in a wild finish and advanced to next week’s semifinals with a 21-14 win over No. 4 Tuttle Friday night at W. L. Odom Stadium.
Wagoner, 12-0, will host Cushing, a 34-28 winner over Hilldale. Tuttle ends its season at 11-2.
“We’ve seen a lot of great games here at Wagoner,” head coach Dale Condict told his team. “But this may have been the best game ever on this field.”
The Bulldogs led most of the game despite a sluggish offensive performance hampered by a rash of penalties. But the luck of a bounce and drive aided by a penalty gave Tuttle a 14-7 lead with under four minutes to play.
That’s when Wagoner’s offensive playmakers came to life.
Sawyer Jones connected with Nunu Clayton for 23 yards and then found Chase Nanni open for a 34-yard scoring strike that tied the game, 14-14, with 1:40 remaining.
“They called my number and I knew I had to make something happen,” Nanni said. “I’m pretty good at high-pointing the ball and I just went up and got it.
"We haven’t been in a game like this this year. We weren’t giving up.”
It was only the second catch of the game for Nanni as Tuttle shut down Wagoner’s passing game.
“We were waiting to get one on one coverage,” Condict said. “I knew we had one shot. When Sawyer let go of the ball, everyone knew what was about to happen.”
Next it was the Wagoner defense’s turn.
The Bulldogs, who allowed Tuttle just 22 yards rushing, but gave up 150 yards through the air in the second half, forced a three-and-out that would give Wagoner one last chance to avoid overtime.
“The defense had a lot of three and outs,” Braden Drake said. “But that last one was big. We wanted to win it then and not go to overtime.”
With 30 seconds left and the ball at their own 28, it appeared the Bulldogs would be headed to overtime. But Drake did what he has done so many times in his career. He found a seam and was off to the races.
The result was a 72-yard run that put Wagoner in the lead at 21-14 with 24 seconds remaining.
“I saw him break through the first level and thought this could be big,” Condict said. “Then one of our assistant coaches said ‘he’s gone’ and I knew he had it.”
The Bulldogs' defense intercepted Tuttle quarterback Jayden Seebold three times. Nanni and Trey Gause each had picks that ended drives deep in Wagoner territory. Kaden Charboneau’s interception in the second quarter set up Drake’s first touchdown run of five yards that gave Wagoner a 7-0 lead.
However, offensively the Bulldogs had to fight through penalties that stopped promising drives. Drake finished with 190 yards rushing on 24 carries but holding calls stopped two drives deep in Tuttle territory and one nullified a touchdown run by Clayton.
“We had a lot go against us,” Condict said. “Penalties, an unbelievable play by their guy. But we were not going to quit.
"We haven’t had to score like this all year. I won’t say there was panic on the sidelines but there was definitely a sense of urgency.”
Trailing 7-0 early in the fourth quarter, Tuttle put together a drive that started at the Bulldog 38. On third and long, the Tigers got the break they needed on offense when a near Wagoner interception was deflected into the hands of Hunter Anderson who was falling to the ground at the 6.
The next play, Seebold found Harley Andrews for a 6-yard pass that tied the game 7-7 with 10:34 remaining.
On Tuttle’s next possession, the Tigers moved to the Wagoner 36 when a sack by Gabe Goodnight and a short pass left Tuttle with third and long. But a questionable pass interference call against Wagoner gave Tuttle a first down at the 20. Seebold then scrambled and found Canon West for a 20-yard scoring pass that gave the Tigers a 14-7 lead with 3:47 left.
WAGONER 21, TUTTLE 14
Tuttle 0 0 0 14—14
Wagoner 0 7 0 14—21
Scoring summary
Second quarter
WAG — Braden Drake 5 run (Ethan Muehlenweg kick) 0:25
Fourth quarter
TUT — Harley Andrews 6 pass from Jayden Seebold (Bryce Legg kick) 10:34
TUT — Canon West 20 pass from Seebold (Legg kick) 3:47
WAG — Chase Nanni 34 pass from Sawyer Jones (Muehlenweg kick) 1:40
WAG — Drake 72 run (Muehlenweg kick) 0:30
TEAM STATS
TUT WAG
First downs 12 16
Rushes-yards 19-22 41-243
Passing yards 179 76
Passes C-A-I 17-26-3 5-10-1
Penalties-yards 4-39 11-125
Punts-average 4-39 4-30
Fumbles-lost 0-0 2-0
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Rushing: TUT, Canon West 12-29. WAG, Braden Drake 24-190 2TD.
Passing: TUT, Jayden Seebold 17-26-3 179 2TD. WAG, Sawyer Jones 5-10-1 76 TD.
Receiving: TUT, Hunter Anderson 5-82. WAG, Chase Nannie 2-43.
