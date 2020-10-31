WAGONER — The offense did not miss a beat.
The defense did not miss a beat.
The Wagoner Bulldogs continue their beatdown of opponents in 2020 with a 59-14 thrashing of the Grove Ridgerunners in District 4A-3 action on Friday night at W. L. Odom Stadium.
Clinching the district title, Wagoner (9-0, 6-0) dominated on both sides of the ball in the first half. The offense scored on five of their six possessions and only the clock ticking down to halftime stopped them on the sixth.
“We played pretty well in the first half, and overall, pretty good,” said Wagoner head coach Dale Condict.
Wagoner’s first possession after receiving the opening kick was a methodical march down the field. The Bulldogs started at their own 38-yard line and used 10 plays to cover the 62 yards. The drive was capped on a 7-yard run by NuNu Clayton.
The ensuing kick for Wagoner showed the only dent in the armor for the Bulldogs.
A driving kickoff by Ethan Muehlenweg was taken at the 1-yard line by Grove’s Emmanuel Crawford. After a slight juggle, Crawford ran left then cut back to the right and rambled 99 yards for the score. That was the only score for the Ridgerunners (5-3, 3-3) in the first half.
“We give up that kick return and we are fired up mad. We don’t like giving up points and sure don’t want to give up cheap points,” added Condict.
The Wagoner defense forced a punt on Grove’s next possession, and at that point Braden Drake took over the game for the Bulldogs.
Drake rumbled for 61 yards on four carries on the ensuing possession, scoring on the last run of 7 yards and then added a 3-yard touchdown run on Wagoner’s next possession.
“I couldn’t have done it without my linemen, but at the same time we had a few flags that we have to correct," said Drake. "Darius McNack, Jamaal Riggs, Jesse Fair and Carson Wiley have got to get some recognition, they always play so hard and block good."
Drake did his thing defensively as well.
He stepped in front of a Carson Trimble pass and rambled 48 yards on a pick-six to put the Bulldogs up 25-7. Drake had a second interception return for a touchdown that was called back on a block in the back penalty.
He was not finished yet.
After an unsuccessful onside kick, the Ridgerunners started with their best field position of the half at the Wagoner 44, but after picking up one first down, a Trimble pass found its way to the arms of Wagoner’s Chase Nanni.
The ensuing 16-play drive, which included four penalties —three holding calls and a false start — was capped by a 1-yard dive by Drake. Drake finished the night with 174 yards rushing on 18 carries. That yardage put the senior over the 1,000-yard mark for the season.
“There was a little bit of sloppiness, some holding penalties that we need to eliminate, but I felt really good about our effort,” said Condict. “The special teams giving up the touchdown on that kick off are two things we really need to work on.”
The Bulldog defense, in addition to the two interceptions, held the Grove offense to a mere 16 total yards in the first half and 101 for the game. The only offensive touchdown for Grove came in the third quarter on a 58-yard scamper by Greg McCurdy.
Wagoner will travel to Skiatook to end the regular season.
WAGONER 59, GROVE 14
Grove 7 0 7 0 --14
Wagoner 25 14 14 7 -- 59
Scoring summary
First Quarter
WHS Nunu Clayton 7 run (Ethan Muehlenweg kick good) 9:48
GHS- Emmanuel Crawford 99 kick return (Nicholas Allsup kick) 9:32
WHS- Braden Drake 7 run (kick fail) 6:48
WHS- Drake 3 run (kick blocked) 6:48
WHS- Drake 48 interception return (2 pt fail) 1:32
Second Quarter
WHS- Drake 71 yard run (Muehlenweg kick) 11:35
WHS- Drake 1 run (Muehlenweg kick) 2:55
Third Quarter
WHS- Clayton 3 pass from Sawyer Jones (Muehlenweg kick) 7:20
WHS- Chochee Watson 1 run (Muehlenweg kick) 1:40
GHS- Greg McCurdy 58 run (Allsup kick) 1:16
Fourth Quarter
WHS- Gabe Rodriguez 31 run (2 pt fail) 5:00
TEAM STATS
GHS WHS
First downs 4 20
Rushes-Yards 12-22 39-335
Passing Yards 59 199
Passes C-A-I 8-18-3 14-18-0
Punts-Avg. 3-28 0-0
Fumbles-lost 0-0 1-0
Penalties-Yards 5-45 9-80
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Rushing: WHS, Braden Drake 18-174 4 TD, Gabe Rodriguez 4-43 TD. GHS, Greg McCjurdy 2-58 TD
Passing: WHS, Sawyer Jones 12-15-176-0 (TD). GHS, Carson Trimble 8-18-59-3
Receiving: WHS, Clayton 5-56 (TD). Chase Nanni 3-70.
