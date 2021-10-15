CHECOTAH — Checotah found itself having run only three plays in the fourth quarter going into the final minute of its game with Westville.
But they may have been the three biggest plays of the game.
Dontierre Fisher rushed for 331 yards and five touchdowns, including three in the fourth quarter, as the Wildcats outscored Westville, 50-34, Thursday night on Ogle Field at Ray Grandstaff Stadium.
It was the first win of the season for Checotah, which improved to 1-6 and 1-2 in District 3A-3. Westville lost for the second straight week to fall to 6-2 and 2-2.
The game was a see-saw affair that was tied at 28-28 after Bryson Bigfeather scored on a 41-yard run with 9:05 remaining. But that’s when things changed for the Wildcats.
A short kickoff and personal foul penalty gave Checotah the ball at the Westville 40. Fisher then broke right and outran the defense to give the Wildcats a 36-28 lead.
On the ensuing kickoff, Westville fumbled which was recovered by Checotah’s Colton Burrnet at the Yellowjacket 33. It took just one play for Fisher to score on an almost identical play.
“I found some juice there at the end,” Fisher said. “We’ve worked hard and finally got all our players back. I just wanted to get the win.”
Westville made it interesting when Bigfeather scored his fourth touchdown to cut the lead to 44-34.
Brock Butler recovered the onside kick attempt at the Wildcat 45. Once again, it was Fisher that shrugged off a couple of Yellowjacket defenders and went the distance to make it 50-34 with 3:16 remaining.
“These kids could have given up at any time,” said Checotah head coach Zac Ross. “But they continued to show up and watch film and practice hard. That’s what I’m most proud of, the fact they didn’t give up.
“This was a tough game and we wanted to finish it. We finished our blocks, we made tackles when we needed to. We never let up.”
Both teams took turns scoring in the first half. Touchdown runs by Fisher and Kreed Hall gave the Wildcats a 14-8 lead late in the first quarter. Fisher’s second touchdown broke a 14-14 tie.
Zack Mullins, who finished with 171 yards passing, connected with Trenton Dan on a 26-yard scoring strike on fourth down to give Checotah a 28-20 halftime lead.
CHECOTAH 50, WESTVILLE 34
Westville 8 12 0 14 – 34
Checotah 14 14 0 22 – 50
Scoring summary
First quarter
CHS-Dontierre Fisher 7 run (kick fail), 8:17.
WHS-Jadon White 9 run (Jax Unger run), 4:11.
CHS-Kreed Hall 8 run (Zack Mullins pass to Elijah Thomas), 1:40.
Second quarter
WHS-Bryson Bigfeather 36 run (run fail), 10:42.
CHS-Fisher 3 run (kick fail), 9:12.
WHS-Bigfeather 6 run (run fail), 5:06.
CHS-Trenton Dan 26 pass from Mullins (Fisher run), 2:40.
Fourth quarter
WHS-Bigfeather 41 run (Aidon Bradford run), 9:05.
CHS-Fisher 40 run (Mullins pass to Thomas), 8:51
CHS-Fisher 33 run (Fisher run), 8:38.
WHS-Bigfeather 2 run (run fail), 3:30.
CHS-Fisher 55 run (run fail), 3:16.
TEAM STATS
WHS CHS
First downs 19 23
Rushes-yards 63-365 34-352
Passing yards 0 171
Passes C-A-I 0-1-0 8-14-2
Punts-average 2-36 1-22
Fumbles-lost 4-3 2-0
Penalties-yards 5-50 13-110
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Rushing: WHS, Bryson Bigfeather 26-143 (4 TD); CHS, Dontierre Fisher 24-331 (5 TD).
Passing: WHS, Trey Martin 0-1-0-0; CHS, Zack Mullins 8-14-2-171 (TD).
Receiving: WHS, none; CHS, Rylee Campbell 1-64.
