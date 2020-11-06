CHECOTAH — Checotah used a plethora of big plays to defeat the Locust Grove Pirates 60-8 in District 3A-3 action on Friday night at Ray Grandstaff Stadium at Ogle Field.
Big plays on offense, defense and special teams by the Wildcats (4-5, 3-3) allowed them to build a 41-8 lead by halftime in the regular season finale for both teams.
“It’s kinda been like that this year. We make some big plays, but we want to make sure we are consistent on long drives as well,” said Checotah head coach Zac Ross.
The Wildcats were also able to score without their offense even touching the field.
After forcing the Pirates to punt, Malachi Harris received the punt at the Wildcat 30-yard line, veered to his right, back to his left and then outran the Locust Grove cover team to the end zone for a 7-0 lead.
“I felt fast on that, and cut back and saw the hole, and I just hit it,” said a grinning Harris.
Checotah’s Jake Vernon and Trenton Dan provided the next big play for the Wildcats, taking over at their own 15 yard line following a Pirates punt. A nine-yard run by Dontierre Fisher was followed by a short pass from Vernon to Dan. Dan then rambled 76 yards to pay dirt to balloon the lead to 14-0.
Locust Grove (2-7, 2-4) put together a short drive, but it ended on a Dan interception of a Payton Dean pass. But on the ensuing Checotah drive, the Pirates returned the favor. Austin Huffman stepped in front of a Vernon pass and returned it 30 yards, and with the two-point conversion the Wildcat lead was cut to 14-8.
But Checotah answered in quick fashion. Harris took the ensuing kickoff and rumbled 92 yards for his second touchdown in the quarter.
“He’s (Harris) really coming along. He had a heck of a game tonight, I am really proud of him,” added Ross.
The Checotah offense added three more touchdowns before halftime. The Wildcats' third possession was capped on a five-yard run by Elijah Fuller.
Fisher scored on the first play of the next possession for Checotah on a rumble of 67 yards and added a two-yard score for the 41-8 difference at the half.
"I saw some holes and just went for it," said Fisher. "My line blocked well tonight but I gotta give credit to Malachi (Harris). He put on a show tonight."
Fisher did as well, finished the night with 208 yards rushing on 14 carries.
“He’s (Fisher) a special kid and really gets after it,” said Ross.
Meanwhile, Harris was not done yet.
Late in the third quarter, Vernon hit Harris on a 60-yard touchdown pass play. The Wildcats added two more scores on runs of 57 by Fisher and 17 yards by Dan.
The Checotah defense also did its job. The Wildcats held Locust Grove to 69 yards of total offense.
“We took a week off and I think it helped us lock in on fundamentals, and I thought we came out and played with good intensity and did what we had to do,” said Ross.
With the win the Wildcats will finish fourth in District 3A-3 and will host a playoff game next Friday night.
CHECOTAH 60, LOCUST GROVE 8
Locust Grove 8 0 0 0—8
Checotah 21 20 6 13—60
Scoring summary
First Quarter
CHS- Malachi Harris 70 yard punt return (Kayson Flud kick), 10:53
CHS- Trenton Dan 75 pass from Jake Vernon (Flud kick), 8:44
LGHS- Austin Huffman 30 yard interception return (2 pt good), 5:10
CHS- Harris 92 yard kick off return (Flud kick), 4:55
Second Quarter
CHS- Elijah Fuller 5 yard run (Kick fail), 11:12
CHS- Dontierre Fisher 67 run (Flud kick), 5:34
CHS- Fisher 2 run (Flud kick), :54
Third Quarter
CHS- Harris 60 pass from Vernon (kick fail), 2:08
Fourth Quarter
CHS- Fisher 57 run (Flud kick), 11:50
CHS- Dan 17 run (kick no good) 4:30
TEAM STATS
LGHS CHS
First downs 5 13
Rushes-Yards 30-41 32-353
Passing Yards 30 204
Passes C-A-I 5-20-2 7-8-1
Punts-Avg. 5-22 2-33
Fumbles-lost 0-0 0-0
Penalties-Yards 6-40 10-100
Individual leaders
Rushing: CHS, Fisher 14-208 (3 TD). LGHS, Keith Blair 15-22
Passing: CHS, Vernon 7-8-204-1 (TD). LGHS, Payton Dean 5-18-28-1.
Receiving: CHS, Harris 3-67 (TD), Dan 1-75 (TD); LGHS, Cole Holman 1-9.
