Checotah runs roughshod over Tulsa Webster

CHECOTAH — There may not be a shot yet to knock out the coronavirus, but the Checotah Wildcat offense got a much-needed shot of confidence Friday night as they demolished Tulsa Webster 53-0 at Ray Grandstaff Stadium/Ogle Field.
The victory got Checotah (2-2, 1-0 District 3A-3) off to a fast start in league play and broke a two-game losing streak while extending the series streak to a perfect 3-0.
“Our offense is young and it’s been getting better every week but I think as far as offense we needed this tonight to build our confidence a little,” said first-year head coach Zac Ross.
Taking the opening kickoff, the Wildcats wasted little time as on the first play of the game talented running back Dontierre Fisher scampered 65 yards to the Webster 4-yard line and then ran it home on the next play for what would be his only series of the night.
Webster put together a solid drive following the kickoff as they moved the ball from their own 32 to the Checotah 26, aided by 30 yards in penalties against the Wildcats. But the Warriors then ran into their own penalty problems and ended up punting from near midfield.
Senior Malachi Harris fielded the punt at this own 10, broke two tackles and took off on a 90-yard touchdown run to make it 13-0 four minutes into the game. That would be just the start of a big night for Harris, who also had three touchdown receptions from quarterback Jake Vernon for 135 yards.
Checotah scored on all seven of their possessions in the first half as they ran up a 46-0 halftime margin while running only 10 plays from scrimmage. Webster, which suited up just 18 players for the game, never threatened in the first half as the Wildcat defense held them to just 55 yards of offense.
Also getting into the scoring column in the first half for Checotah were Matt Clover on an eight-yard run and Elijah Fuller, who was the leading rusher for Checotah with 86 yards, on a one-yard scamper.
With a running clock the entire second half, there wasn’t much time for sustained drives. Webster (0-2, 0-1) did find some success on the arm of quarterback Jeremiah Barnes, moving from their own 17-yard line to the Checotah 9 before Matt Mercer picked off a Barnes pass at the goal line to end the threat. It would be one of three for the Wildcat defense on the night.
Checotah’s only second-half score came late as reserve quarterback freshman Jaxon Lange hooked up with Konnor Collins on a 19-yard scoring pass, capping a 67-yard drive.
“I challenged our kids to be focused and more disciplined in our assignments this week and I think they did a heck of a job in that regard,” said Ross.
The Wildcats will need all of that discipline next week as they face a crucial district showdown at home with fourth-ranked and undefeated Stigler.
CHECOTAH 53 TULSA WEBSTER 0
CHECOTAH 34 12 0 7
WEWOKA 0 0 0 0
Scoring Summary
FIRST QUARTER
Checotah-Dontierre Fisher 4 run (Kayson Flud kick) 11:32
Checotah-Malachi Harris 90 punt return (kick failed) 8:01
Cheoctah-Matt Clover 8 run (Flud kick) 4:38
Cheoctah-Matt Vernon-Harris 41 pass (Flud kick) 4:05
Checotah- Elijah Fuller 1 run (Flud kick) 2:18
SECOND QUARTER
Cheoctah-Vernon-Harris 49 pass (Flud kick) 7:20
Checotah-Vernon-Harris 45 pass (kick failed) 0:00
FOURTH QUARTER
Checotah-Jaxon Lange-Konnor Collins 19 pass (Flud kick)
TEAM STATS
CHEC WEB
First Downs 5 10
Rushes-yards 11-195 13-24
Passing yards 154 178
Passes (CAI) 4-5-0 12-33-3
Fumbles-lost 0-0 0-0
Punts-avg 0-0 2-30
Penalties-yds 5-50 10-65
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING- Chec: Kreed Hall 5-86 Web: Jeremiah Barnes 10-21
PASSING- Chec: Jake Vernon 5-6-3 Barnes 12-32
RECEIVING- Chec: Malachi Harris 3-135 Web: Martwon Taylor 7-92
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.