EUFAULA — The 106th version of the McIntosh County rivalry was all Eufaula with the home team jumping out to an early lead and routing the Checotah Wildcats 49-6 on Friday at Paul Bell Stadium.
“We were on fire,” said Eufaula coach Larry Newton.
The Ironheads (2-1) used the fleet feet of Matt Clover and an opportunistic defense to jump out to a 28-6 halftime lead. Clover scored three of the four first half touchdowns on runs of four, 46 and 28 yards while Bryce Newby picked off a Jake Vernon pass for the defensive score. Clover finished the night with 130 yards on 12 carries and three touchdowns and did not play in the second half.
“I just proud of him (Clover), but in the second half he had some leg cramps so Ontario (Ellen) stepped in,” added Newton.
Eufaula racked up 135 yards of total offense in the first quarter while holding the Wildcats to negative eight yards.
The only score for Checotah came late in the second quarter on four yard toss from Jake Vernnon to Trenton Dan. Vernnon finished the night 5-of-14 passing for 81 yards and two interceptions.
Checotah (0-4) was with out star running back Dontierre Fisher but head coach Zac Ross thought his team could have played better.
“We have enough people to play football. A loss is a loss but effort is one thing, I don’t think we played with a lot of effort,” Ross said. “I will give Eufaula credit. They loved to be out here and play and we didn’t.”
The second half was more of the same for the Ironheads.
Eufaula forced a punt to start the third quarter and put together a 10-play drive that was capped by a 20-yard toss from Luke Adcock to Khelil Deere. Ellen added a 13-yard run for a score on the next possession while Deere added a 17-yard run for a score.
Adcock finished with 102 yards passing on six completions and 10 attempts. Ellen racked up 70 yards on 11 carries and the touchdown.
The defense for the Ironheads was even more impressive in the second half, holding Checotah to negative 11 yards of offense.
Most of the Wildcats’ yards came on their last series of the second quarter. With the aid of a roughing the passer penalty, Checotah was able to move the ball to the Eufaula 4-yard line to set up its only score.
“All of their yards were on that last series, we gave up penalties and that is not championship football,” said Newton. “We came back out after the half and played better.”
Checotah takes a week off before going to Stigler to open District 3A-3 play, while Eufaula travels to Hartshorne next week to start District 2A-6 play.
EUFAULA 49, CHECOTAH 6
Checotah 0 6 0 0 —6
Eufaula 21 7 14 7 —49
Scoring summary
First quarter
EUF — Matt Clover 6 yard run (Bryan Lynn kick) 9:05.
EUF — Clover 46 run (Lynn kick) 7:08.
EUF — Bryce Newby 18 int return (Lynn kick) 5:06.
Second quarter
EUF — Clover 28 run (Lynn kick) 3:12.
CHEC — Trenton Dan 4 pass from Jake Vernon (point fail) :17.
Third quarter
EUF — Khelil Derre 20 pass from Luke Adcock (Lynn kick) 5:43.
EUF — Ontario Ellen 13 run (Lynn kick) 1:18.
Fourth quarter
EUF — Deere 17 run (Lynn kick) 9:42.
TEAM STATS
CHEC EUF
First downs 7 15
Rushes-Yards 29--8 41-309
Passing Yards 88 102
Passes C-A-I 6-16-2 6-10-0
Punts-Avg. 5-32 1-25
Fumbles-lost 0-0 4-2
Penalties-Yards 7-75 10-89
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Rushing: EUF, Matt Clover 12-130 3 TD; Ontario Ellen 11-70 TD; CHEC, Tanner Jones 8-21.
Passing EUF, Luke Adcock 6-10-0 102 TD; CHEC, Jake Vernon 5-14-2 81.
Receiving: EUF, Khelil Deere 4- 58 TD; CHEC, Elijah Thomas 1-68.
