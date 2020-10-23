Event draws attention to domestic violence

"That's as good as it gets," Connors State College President Ronald Ramming said after slipping on a pair of bright red high heels.
High heels in CSC's orange school color didn't fit over his white socks.
High heels and feathery slippers became the style for manly footwear Thursday as dozens joined the Walk in Her Shoes domestic violence awareness event. Men, women and costumed dogs walked from Muskogee County Courthouse to Muskogee Civic Center, where Women in Safe Home (WISH) hosted an awareness and awards ceremony.
Such silliness draws attention to a serious issue.
"It brings awareness to domestic violence and sexual assault and stalking," said WISH Executive Director Evelyn Hibbs. "Even if they dress up and do things, it still brings awareness and helps us save lives."
Mayor Marlon Coleman said that in the United States "20 people per minute are victims of some type of physical abuse."
"Today, Muskogee, the WISH Foundation and others pause to pay tribute to those women who have survived, those gentlemen who have survived and the countless numbers of children and adults who are no longer with us today."
Life-sized red cutouts of women, children and men killed in domestic violence surrounded ceremony speakers.
Muskogee County District Attorney Orvil Loge said people need to get "in front of domestic violence before it happens.
"Everything we can do, every day, we have to do, because once it happens, there are no do-overs," Loge said. "I thank everyone out here who came out today. I thank every police officer who does their job in responding to the calls. I thank my office. I thank WISH. It takes all of us to make that difference in our community to protect that next person tonight, tomorrow, next week or next year."
Cross Country teams from Connors State College-Warner and Muskogee High School ran from their campuses to the Civic Center to raise money for WISH through per-mile pledges.
Muskogee Police Chief Johnny Teehee praised their involvement.
"You don't know what kind of a difference you make by being a part of what's going on here," he said. "You have the opportunity to see or stop that later in life."
Connors Head Baseball Coach Perry Keith said he challenges his players on what kind of husbands and fathers they intend to be.
"I was very fortunate. I grew up in a home with a mother and father who constantly taught me about respect and how to treat people," Keith said. "There was never a reason to lay a hand on a woman. My dad — I can remember this like it was yesterday — he told me how Mother's Day was more important than Father's Day."
He said he tells his players about domestic violence awareness.
"We need to be the ones, young people, old people, your children, your grandchildren to say that this is not all right," he said. "We need to continue to share the information."
