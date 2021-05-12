What: NJCAA Region II softball tournament
Where: Rougher Park, Muskogee HS
When: Thursday-Sunday
If you go: Tickets can be purchased in advance or the day of the tournament at the Muskogee softball field ticket booth. Tickets will be $5 for student day pass and $10 for an adult day pass. A tournament pass can be purchased for $30.
Teams to note:
Seminole State (39-3, 30-2) comes in as the top seed and is the sixth-ranked team in the country. Northeastern A&M, the runner-up in the league, was ranked as late as last month. Rose State, Northern-Tonkawa are next, seeded 3 and 4.
Local entry:
Connors State (16-28, 11-19) comes in as the sixth seed. The Cowgirls are the host team but opted to move the tournament to Muskogee. They are coached by Bryan Howard and assisted by Cory Pitts and Hunter Strickland.
Players to watch:
Shea Moreno, C/OF, Seminole State: The Sacramento, Calif. native was an original commit to UCLA before starting at Seminole. She’s comiitted to Mississippi State for next season and leads Region II in hitting (.695 in 118 at-bats) and RBIs (92).
Taylor Rowley, IF, Seminole: Hitting .543 in 140 ABs, leads Region II with 25 home runs, also has 66 RBIs.
Ryleigh Clinton, C, Eastern: The former Sequoyah standout is second in Region II in RBIs with 74.
Karli Ashing, C/UT, Eastern: Former Oktaha standout is hitting .345 in her first season.
Rian Gamble, Rose State: The Region II stolen base leader with 48.
Evy Aud, P, Seminole: ERA leader at 1.97. Teammate Julie Kennedy (2.13) is second in Region II.
Lynsey Alley, P, Northern-Tonkawa: Comes in with a Region II-best 228 strikeouts.
Katy Medlin, Connors State: Former Hulbert pithcer has a 3.28 ERA and 116 strikeouts. The one-time All-Phoenix standout also has the team lead in RBIs with 37.
Other familiar faces
Baylee Highfill, Oktaha (Eastern)
Makenna Wofford, Tahlequah (Connors)
SCHEDULE
Thursday
G1: Northern-Tonkawa (27-26, 16-15) vs. Eastern (21-29, 13-19), 11 a.m.
G2: NEO (30-11, 19-8) vs. Western (14-28, 11-19) 1:30 p.m.
G3: Seminole (39-3, 30-2) vs. Play in winner (UA-Rich Mountain-Northern Enid), 4 p.m.
G4: Rose State (28-18, 19-13) vs. Connors (16-28, 11-19)
Friday
G5: Losers 1 and 3, 11 a.m.
G6: Losers 2 and 4, 1:30 p.m.
G7: Winners 2 and 4, 4 p.m.
G8: Winners 1 and 3, 6:30 p.m.
Saturday
G9: Loser 7 vs. Winner 5, 11 a.m.
G10: Loser 8 vs. Winner 6, 1:30 p.m.
G11: Winners 7 and 8, 4 p.m.
G12: Winners 9 and 10, 6:30 p.m.
Sunday
G13: Loser 11 vs. Winner 12, noon
G14: Winners 11 and 13, 2:30 p.m.
G15: Winner 14 vs. Loser 14, if first loss, 5 p.m.
