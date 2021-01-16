It'll be hard for Muskogee to match its offensive efficiency for the first 10 minutes of Friday's home tilt with Bartlesville.
The Roughers were 12-of-14 over a period that bled into the first two minutes of the second quarter, and the 18-point lead was key in the 76-53 win over the Bruins at Ron Milam Gymnasium.
The Roughers (6-3) were also 5-of-7 on 3s in the first quarter.
Mekion Payne was 3-of-4 in an 11-point first quarter. Xavier Brown 2-of-3. Javontae Campbell had Muskogee's first three baskets of the second quarter, all capping fast breaks with layups, the last being part of a three-point play to make it 29-11 with 5:54 until halftime.
“We always want to come out and punch them in the mouth. We don't want to get punched first,” said Brown, who led all scorers with 21 points.
They did enough driving in the second half to keep the momentum. James Brown scored off one for a 53-32 lead with :58 to go in the third, their biggest lead at that point.
The Bruins (3-7) had a mini-rally late. David Castillo's layup with 5:15 to go got Bartlesville within 12, 57-45.
Campbell, when not solid defensively, got another offensive surge going when he took a feed from Payne inside for two, then scored off his own steal. A 3-pointer by Xavier Brown made it 64-45 going into a Bruin timeout with 3:45 to go, and his free throws with 3:12 left made it a 21-point lead again at 66-45.
Campbell again scored back-to-back, off a steal and feed from Payne, and Muskogee had its biggest lead at 25 points.
“We played defense, we rebounded, we ran our plays and played with focus,” said Campbell, who had 12 points in the fourth. He finished with 20.
“It's a collective win and I'll keep saying it, when we play together and hit the open guy we're a pretty good team,” said MHS coach Lynwood Wade. “When we're locked in, I like how we play.
“I told them during a timeout (in the second half) that we were going to start seeing some grabbing and trapping. The way you handle helter-skelter is with layups and we did that.”
James Brown had 15. Payne ended up with 14.
The Roughers split from the girls on Tuesday, hosting Redemption Life Academy at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Girls:
Muskogee 43,
Bartlesville 34
Collecting 22 turnovers in the first half helped Muskogee do what it didn't do Tuesday — get comfortable at home.
In only the second home contest this season, following a loss to No. 3 Union, the Lady Roughers (5-6) clamped down on Bartlesville (2-8), using the first four steals to run out to an 8-0 lead and the last three to cap a 7-0 run for a 29-13 halftime advantage.
Jada Hytche was instrumental in that run, finishing with 13 of her game-high 16 points for Muskogee in the first half. She had five of her six steals before halftime. Makayla Adams had six and Jakayla Swanson five.
“Anytime we can force the fast break mode and get layups, we're playing our game,” said Hytche.
The Roughers went 0-for-8 in the third until Swanson scooped a loose ball at midcourt and scored on a layup with 2:50 on the clock. The Bruins would later get within seven on a three-point play from Kate Gronigan, but Denym Sanders' 3 off the right wing with :06 left made it 35-25 going to the fourth.
The closest it got in the final eight minutes was six at 39-33 with :55.6 left.
“It's good to win at home, but we need play harder and be more consistent and start stringing several wins together,” said Lady Roughers coach Jeremy Ford, whose team hits the road on Tuesday to play Broken Arrow in a 6:30 tipoff.
***
The 2020 Hall of Fame Class was introduced during halftime of the girls game, as it turned out in names only due to pandemic restrictions: Angelique Hillmon, Shonika Breedlove, Keith Coleman, Rusty Bradley, Dawaylon Barnes, Phil Givens and Tim Brewer were recognized in a scheduled pre-game ceremony during football season, but that game was canceled, also due to the pandemic.
