FORT GIBSON – An ugly win, is still a win.
Fort Gibson sputtered at times but the Tigers were able to lean on their defense, as they forced three Tulsa McClain turnovers, and hold off a pesky Titans team 22-6 at Leo Donahue Tiger Stadium Friday night and improve to 6-0 for the first time since 2014.
“They’re the fastest team we have seen so far this season, so we knew it was going to be ugly tonight,” said a bloodied Tiger head coach Greg Whitley. “We did enough to get some plays and get the win tonight against a very fast, unconventional defense.”
Whitley got his right left ripped open while getting tangled up on defensive play on the sideline midway though the fourth quarter.
In the absence of starting to run back Devon Woodworth, who is serving a one game suspension and back up Kameron Clopton out for undisclosed reason, the Tigers went to a two headed rotation in the backfield. Junior Tim Murphy racked up 86 yards rushing on 19 touches and Morice Ford chipped in 61 yards rushing on 13 carries.
“Once we got going, we ran the ball well tonight with Morice and Tim, they ran tough and worked hard,” said Whitley. “Their defense was giving us fits, but our kids worked their tails off.”
The Tigers offense sputtered on their first possession after tossing an interception on the Titian 21-yard line. However, Fort Gibson’s defense countered, forcing two Titan interceptions and one fumble in the first half of play. The first coming at the end of the first quarter, that led to the Tigers first score.
A seven-minute, 15 play, 64-yard drive put the Tigers on the board first with a Cole Mahaney one-yard plunge with 8:24 to go in the second quarter and the home team up 7-0. The drive was kept alive when Murphy bulled his way through for a three yard run on a fourth and two to end the first quarter.
Defense again rose to the occasion for the Tigers on the Titan’s next possession when Tiger Senior linebacker Jacob Hess snagged a Jay Porter pass at the McClain 35-yard line and returned it to the 20. Setting Fort Gibson in prime real-estate, Six plays later, Morice Ford scampered in from six yards out pushing the Tigers lead 13-0 with 2:47 left in the second quarter.
On the Titan’s ensuing possession, the Tigers’ Hunter Branch made a diving interception at the Fort Gibson 38-yard line on Porter’s first pass attempt of the series. Three plays later, Mahaney found a streaking Cade Waggle for a 34-yard touchdown strike and push the Tigers up 19-0 with 1:59 to go before the half.
After three successful drives, the Tigers began to stumble due to penalties.
Nearly scoring again to close out the half, Ford busted off a 20-yard run to the McClain three-yard line, but a holding call pushed the Tigers back to a fourth and 16 and turnover on possession.
The Tigers racked up 85 yards in penalties in the second half, 115 overall for the game, thus keeping the offence off balance in the second half.
“We kept getting ourselves behind the chains with holding penalties, blocking in the back, silly mistakes that we know better, and it got us out of our game plan,” said Whitley. “We have got to get that cleaned up as we are heading into toughest part of our schedule.”
The Tigers finally got some offensive rhythm figured out late in the fourth quarter, as they embarked on a 13 play, five minute drive that ended with a Jaxson Purdue 34 yard field goal and push their lead 22-0 with 3:43 left in the game. The drive as kept alive on a fourth and 10, when Branch pulled in a 15-yard toss from Mahaney, his only catch of the night.
The Tigers will travel to Sallisaw next Thursday.
FORT GIBSON 22, TULSA MCLAIN 6
FORT GIBSON 0 19 0 3—22
TULSA McLAIN 0 0 0 6—6
SCORING SUMMARY
Second quarter
FGHS – Cole Mahaney 1 run (Jaxon Purdue Kick) 8:24
FGHS – Morice Ford 6 run (pass fail) 2:47
FGHS – Cade Waggle 34 pass from Mahaney (pass fail) 1:59
Fourth quarter
FGHS – Purdue 34 field goal 3:43
MHS – Malichi Kington 5 run (pass fail) 1:27
TEAM STATS
FGHS TMHS
FIRST DOWNS 18 15
RUSH ATT 41 31
RUSH YARDS 174 140
PASS C-A-I 7-17-1 12-24-2
PASS YARDS 84 95
PEN – YDS 10-115 5-55
PUNT – YDS 3-48 2-44
FUM – LOST 2-0 2-1
RUSHING – FGHS – Tim Murphy 19-86, Morice Ford 13-61 (TD), Cole Mahaney 4-17 (TD)
TMHS – Jay Porter 14-66, Taylor Orr 10-45
PASSING FGHS – Cole Mahaney 7-17-1-1 TD
TMHS – Jay Porter 12-24-2-0 TD
RECEIVING – FGHS – Cade Waggle 3-45, Hunter Branch 1-15, Weston Rouse 2-15
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.