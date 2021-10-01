FORT GIBSON — Balance defined is an even distribution of weight enabling someone or something to remain upright and steady.
Balance defines what Fort Gibson Tigers head coach Greg Whiteley wanted to see, and got, here Friday night.
Toby West’s 103 yards rushing on 15 touches — 175 teamwise — and three touchdowns and 178 yards passing from Cole Mahaney, with a pair of touchdown passes, combined to help the Tigers blow past the Stilwell Indians 58-8 at Leo Donahue Tigers Stadium Friday night for a second District 4A-4 win in as many games.
"Balance is what we want,” said Whiteley. "We are getting better every week, the offensive line is getting better, Toby (West) is understanding his role more and he can go.”
Go he can.
West got the Tigers (4-1, 2-0) going early with a 23-yard run on his first carry of the game. After Cole Mahaney found Cade Waggle for a 23-yard gain, West punched in his first of three touchdowns with 7:08 to go in the first quarter, putting the home team up 8-0.
On Stilwell’s ensuing possession, the Indians’ Tray Chuculate thought he found a streaking Dalton Christie down the middle of the field until Hunter Branch closed the gap, then made a diving interception at the FGHS 27-yard line and thwarted the Indian threat.
For Fort Gibson’s next possession, West capped a seven-play 73-yard drive with a 18-yard scamper off the right side to push the Tigers up 16-0 with 3:57 to go in the first stanza.
After a failed Stilwell fourth-and-4 on the Indians own 35-yard line to open the second quarter, Mahaney didn’t waste a second when he connected with a diving Seth Rowan for Fort Gibson’s third score of the night to extend their lead to 22-0 with 11:46 left in the second period.
Special teams got into the act at that point for the Tigers.
Facing a fourth-and-26, Stilwell launched its best punt of the night, but Waggle took it and juked a pair of defenders, then raced down the left sideline for a 47-yard touchdown, pushing the Tigers’ lead to 30-0 with 8:55 to go before halftime.
The teams played stalemate as they exchanged a pair of turnovers on downs then the Tigers John Lewis covered up an Indians fumble at the Stillwell 17. Three plays later West capped his night with his third touchdown, this time from three yards out with 3:44 in the second quarter and put the home team up 37-0.
Even though the Tigers had the game well in hand, three plays into the third quarter, Mahaney found a zipping Branch down the right hashmarks for a 62-yard catch and run and the game was on ice at 44-8 with just 9:59 to go in the third quarter.
“We have such a good core or wide receivers,” said Whiteley. “Hunter, Seth, Cade, all of our receivers do a great job. They work hard, they run good routes, they block, they all do what we need them to do.”
Mahaney and Waggle both punched in touchdowns each to put the stamp on the game. Mahaney’s was off a 11-yard quarterback scramble down the left sideline and Waggle scored on a 42-yard jet sweep for the final points for the Tigers at 58, still with time on the third-quarter clock at 1:57.
Defensively the Tigers were paced by seniors Connor Loepp, Landon Bebee and Tim Murphy, each with eight tackles as they held the Indians to just 63 yards rushing on 40 carries and only five yards rushing in the second half of play.
“Defensively we played fast, we rallied to the ball and plugged holes,” said Whiteley. “That is what we have to do to win is play tough, smart defense.
“We are about to hit the meat of our schedule and we have to be playing balanced offense and smart, tough defense.”
The Tigers will travel to Tulsa McLain next Friday night.
FORT GIBSON 58, STILWELL 8
STILWELL 0 8 0 0 —8
Fort Gibson 16 21 21 0 —58
First quarter
FGHS – Toby West 1 run (Cole Mahaney run), 7:08,
FGHS – West 18 run (Landon Bebee pass from Mahaney), 3:57,
Second quarter
FGHS – Seth Rowan 35 pass from Mahaney (Jaxson Purdue kick), 11:46.
FGHS – Clay Waggle 47 punt return (Purdue kick), 8:55.
FGHS – West 3 run (Purdue kick), 3:44.
SHS – Adam Phillips 3 run (Landon Robertson pass from Tray Chuculate), :17
Third quarter
FGHS – Hunter Branch 62 pass from Mahaney (Purdue kick), 9:59.
FGHS – Mahaney 11 run (Purdue kick), 5:29.
FGHS – Waggle 42 run (Purdue kick), 1:57.
TEAM STATS
FGHS SHS
First downs 18 12
Rushing yards 35-175 40-63
Passing yards 178 98
PASS C-A-I 7-13-0 6-17-1
Punts-Avg. 1-0 3-27
Fumbles-lost 0-0 3-2
Penalties-yards 4-35 10-100
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Rushing: Stilwell, Adam Phillips 23-54. FTG, Toby West 15-103.
Passing: Stilwell, Chuculate 6-17-98-0 (TD). FGHS, Cole Mahaney, 7-13-178-0 (2 TD).
Receiving: Stilwell, Adam Phillips 2-44, Fort Gibson, Cade Waggle, 3-65.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.