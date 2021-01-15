FORT GIBSON—You know the old saying about what you do when you fall off the horse? That’s right — you dust yourself off and get back on.
Fort Gibson senior Jaxon Blunt did just that Friday night, metaphorically speaking, as he helped lead the Tigers to a hard-fought 53-43 win over Wagoner at Harrison Field House. Blunt went 0-for-7 from the field in the first half, but scored 16 second-half points to pace Fort Gibson.
“After the first half I came out with the game plan of being more of a team player and then I got a couple to drop early in the third quarter and went from there. But it was a team effort all the way,” said Blunt.
“I think Wagoner thought they would take us pretty easily because we haven’t been playing very well, but I think we wanted it way more than they did.”
The first half saw neither team really lighting it up from the field and it was tied at 18-all at the half. But the third quarter really turned the tide as Blunt scored 10 points and the Tigers, who were badly outrebounded early, started finding themselves with some second-shot chances.
Wagoner (3-5) was just 4-of-11 shooting in the quarter but three of those were treys. The Bulldogs nursed a small lead most of the quarter until the Tigers (5-5) went on a 10-3 spurt over the last three minutes to take a 35-30 lead.
The fourth quarter saw that lead whittled down to just a single point at 42-41 with four minutes to play. But then that team effort that Blunt mentioned kicked in as Blunt, Caden Dennis, Seth Rowan and Ethan Briggs all chipped in on an 11-1 run over the final four minutes to finish the game out.
“Our guys have been working hard and it seems like they starting to play better together and hopefully we can build on that,” said Tiger coach Todd Dickerson. “I think the biggest thing tonight was that we gave extreme effort the whole game and everyone played to their capabilities.”
The loss was a bitter pill to swallow for Bulldog coach Zack Ange.
“It was very frustrating. I was telling the other coaches this is probably one of the worst losses of my career,” he said.
“They basically just let us shoot the ball and we couldn’t hit shots (15-of-48). They took away (Jacob) Scroggins and left everyone else to shoot and we just couldn’t hit. I just told the boys we’ve got to get better at shooting the ball.”
Besides Blunt, Jaiden Dennis also made it into double figures for Fort Gibson with 11 points while Bristo Love was the only Bulldog to make double-digits with 11 points.
The Bulldogs will play McLain Saturday night before both the boys and girls go to the Checotah Tournament next week. Meanwhile, COVID-19 has brought a change to the Fort Gibson schedule. Instead of hitting the road to McAlester on Tuesday, the Tiger teams will entertain Harding Prep Tuesday night before hosting the Old Fort Classic later in the week.
Girls:
Fort Gibson 62, Wagoner 22
The No. 5-ranked Lady Tigers started with so-so shooting in the first half of the first quarter before going on an 11-0 run over the last four minutes to take a 16-3 lead and never looked back.
“We just didn’t shoot very well early but our big senior girls (Reese Webb and Lexie Foutch) played well inside, which we’ve practice on quite a bit so that was pleasing to see,” said Fort Gibson coach Chuck London. “I was also pleased to see our bench play well and we had a lot of girls score.”
The Fort Gibson intense defense and half-court traps led Wagoner to turn the ball over 30 times in the game and they were 9-of-30 from the field as the Lady Tigers captured their fifth consecutive win.
Eleven players got in the scoring column for Fort Gibson (9-1). Webb led the way with 11 points and Kynzi London adding 10. Freshman Cambri Pawpa was the leading scorer for Wagoner (2-6) with six points.
