GORE — The Gore Pirates, ranked third in Class A, jumped out to a 14-point lead in the first half and held on to beat the Warner Eagles 14-8 in the District A-8 opener for both schools on Friday night at K. G. Horn Stadium.
The Pirates (4-0, 1-0) took the opening kickoff and put together a seven-play drive aided by three offsides penalties by the Eagles-to go up 7-0. Gunner Dozier and Zane Craighead carried the load for the Pirates on the drive with Craighead going the final seven yards for the score.
Craighead finished the night with 57 yards rushing on 14 carries and added 17 yards through the air on 2-of-5 passing.
“We controlled the line of scrimmage and took the ball down and scored,” said Gore head coach Brandon Tyler.
Penalties and bad snaps hurt the Warner (3-1, 0-1) on both sides of the ball in the first half. The Eagles committed six penalties for 50 yards in the first half. Additionally, two bad snaps from center cost them 39 yards.
On a fourth down from the Gore 46 yard line, one of those snaps set up the Gore offense at the Warner 34-yard line. Six plays later Dozier ran for 19 yards to put the Pirates up 14-0.
“We would get an bad penalty and then a bad snap and all the silly things like that and you can’t do that against a good team,” said Warner head coach Rafe Watkins.
The first half may have belonged to Gore, but in the second half the momentum changed toward the Eagles.
Warner took the second half kick and put together their best drive of the night, a 13-play drive covering 69 yards that overcame a holding penalty along the way.
Eagles quarterback Jace Jackson used his arm and legs to get Warner on the scoreboard. Jackson connected with Callen Park for three completions for 34 yards and Jeremiah Pearson for six yards. Jackson rushed six times for 20 yards and capped the drive on a two-yard dive to the end zone. Jackson finished the night with 144 yards passing and added 48 yards rushing and the lone touchdown.
“We outplayed them in the second half, they outplayed us in the first half. I was really proud of our kids and to come through and fight like they did. We had a chance there at the end,” added Watkins.
That chance came when the Warner defense held on a fourth-and-2 and forced the ball over on downs.
The Eagles put together a 13-play drive that moved from the Eagle 28 to the Pirate 14. On fourth down, Jackson Duke picked off a Jackson pass in the end zone to end the threat.
“I would like to have that call back. We thought it was a good call but I can think of three things I wish I would have called after that,” said Watkins.
Dozier finished the drive for Gore, picking up 36 yards and allowed the Pirates to kneel down on the final two snaps to end the game. Dozier finished with 115 yards rushing on 16 carries and a touchdown.
“This was awesome, It’s the biggest rivalry we have all season. After we got that first 10-yard run I knew at that point we had them, but until then I was sweating it,” said Dozier.
Gore hosts Sallisaw Central next Friday while Warner returns home to face Colcord.
GORE 14, WARNER 8
Warner 0 6 8 0—8
Gore 14 0 0 0—14
Scoring summary
First quarter
GHS-Zane Craighead four run (Jackson Duke kick), 8:54.
Second Quarter
GHS-Gunner Dozier 19 run (Jackson kick), 6:49.
Third Quarter
WHS- Jace Jackson 2 run (Jackson pass to Austin Baker), 6:13.
TEAM STATS
WARNER GORE
First downs 13 5
Rushes-Yards 36-55 31-160
Passing Yards 144 36
Passes C-A-I 11-16-1 3-6-1
Punts-Avg. 4-38 1-40
Fumbles-lost 0-0 0-0
Penalties-Yards 11-85 10-88
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Rushing: GHS, Gunner Dozier 16-115 TD, Craighead 14-57 TD; WHS, Jace Jackson 19-48 TD.
Passing: GHS, Craighead 2-5-17-1; WHS, Jackson 11-16-144-1.
Receiving: GHS, Liam Edwards 2-17; WHS,Callen Park 4-35, Austin Baker 2-46, Julian Hensley 1-12.
