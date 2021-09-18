Hilldale did pretty much whatever it wanted to for 2 1/2 quarters Friday, making for a lot of bench time for the starters in a 64-21 homecoming win over the Oologah Rams that was much more convincing than the final count indicated.
Eric Virgil scored four first-half touchdowns on the ground and carried one play in the second half, finishing with 123 yards. He also took a pitch from quarterback Caynen David and showed some passing capability of his own, connecting on a 46-yard toss to Logan Harper which set up his first touchdown three plays later.
“(Caynen) David taught me how to throw,” Virgil said with a grin, glancing at his quarterback, who finished 8-of-11 for 89 yards and showed solid game management.
“I’d say I feel 10 times more experienced and have 100 times more trust i all my dudes,” said David, in his third game as a starter.
In the only drive that didn’t result in a score in the first half, the Hornets at least made it interesting.
Starting at their own 1 after a 40-yard punt by Brayden Stovall and a little more than a minute to go in the first half, David dodged a Ram interception on a face mask call as he was hit in his own end zone. The penalty gave him some breathing room, moving the ball to the Hornet 17, David came back and connected with Logan Harper at the 30, at which point Harper lateraled to Virgil for 15 yards to the Ram 45. David carried for nine yards, and then his toss was picked off in the flat by Ashton Wright in the final seconds of the half.
No matter.
Hilldale (3-0) took two plays to score to start the second half as Brayson Lawson took an end-around handoff 70 yards for a score.
Isom Smith then ran it in from 10 yards on a play in which Hornet defender Tyler McCoy jarred a ball loose and into the hands of Aden Jenkins at the Ram 19.
Then, Hornets defensive end Cason Albin, who had two key first-half sacks, had an interception near the line of scrimmage at the Oologah 21 on what would be the last play of his night. Hilldale coach David Blevins began substituting, first on offense, and two plays after the pick, Gage Roland, a freshman, carried for the first of his two touchdowns, a 25-yarder.
At that point, Hilldale had a 21-4 edge in first downs and and a 483-57 edge in total yardage.
“We were lights out defensively,” said Albin. “The pick was pretty cool. Only bad thing was, I was hoping was to be able to take it back.”
Joey Myers had another interception for Hilldale in the first half, setting up a score.
“Our kids just play hard. I’m super proud of their effort,” said Hilldale head coach David Blevins. “I think we came out and played as a team and proved we are a top-five team.”
Another win should do that.
Hilldale, ranked No. 6 in the Associated Press Class 4A poll, begins District 4A-4 play with a huge test. The Hornets host No. 4 Poteau (2-1) on Friday. It will be the third meeting between Blevins and the man he replaced, Poteau's Greg Werner.
“Three-time district champions, state champion a couple of years back,” Blevins said. “We have to go out and get better. Our kids will fight to the end but we’ve got to keep getting better if we want to hit the end goal.”
Oologah is 1-2 heading into 4A-3 play.
HILLDALE 64, OOLOGAH 21
Oologah 0 0 7 14—21
Hilldale 21 15 21 7—64
Scoring summary
First quarter
Hil-Eric Virgil 1 run (Jaxson Whittiker kick), 8:57.
Hil-Virgil 6 run (Whittiker kick), 4:40.
Hil-Virgil 1 run (Whittiker kick), :24.8
Second quarter
Hil-Virgil 40 run (Jacob Jones pass from David), 9:06.
Hil-Lamarion Burton 2 run (Whittiker kick), 3:47.
Third quarter
Hil-Brayson Lawson 70 run (Whittiker kick), 11:15.
Hil-Isom Smith 10 run (Whittiker kick), 9:36.
Hil-Gage Roland 25 run (Whittiker kick), 6:40.
Ool- A.J. Streater 33 pass from Joseph Griswold (Blake Oliphant kick), 4:59.
Fourth quarter
Ool-Brayden Stovall 1 run (Oliphant kick), 11:30.
Ool-Griswold 1 run (Jaxon Burchett kick), 4:03.
Hil-Roland 1 run (Colton Morgan kick), 0:37.
TEAM STATS
Ool Hill
First Downs 14 23
Rushes-Yards 44-193 37-319
Passing Yards 135 162
Passes C-A-I 5-13-2 11-15-1
Punts-Avg. 5-29 2-39
Fumbles-Lost 1-1 1-0
Penalties-Yards 4-45 11-93
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Rushing: Ool, Nate Morrow 20-100. Hil, Virgil 15-123 (4 TD).
Passing: Ool, Griswold 5-13-135-2 (TD). Hil, 8-11-89-1, Virgil 1-1-46.
Receiving: Ool, A.J. Streater 1-33 (TD). Hil, Lamarion Burton 4-55, Harper 2-59.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.