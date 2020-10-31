TULSA — It was as about as ugly as a 29-point win could be. But in the end, Hilldale coach David Blevins was happy just to take it and head home.
Hilldale’s Eric Virgil scored four rushing touchdowns and caught another as the Class 4A No. 6 Hornets overcame a sluggish offensive performance while taking advantage of six McLain turnovers on their way to a 43-14 win Friday night at Melvin Driver Stadium.
Hilldale (8-1, 5-1 in District 4A-4) put itself in the driver’s seat for a second-place finish and remains in the mix to possibly tie with Broken Bow and Poteau for the top spot, although the Hornets don’t fare well in tiebreaker points with Poteau and could still find itself falling to third with the right combination of points in that three-way tie. Poteau and Broken Bow meet next week while Hilldale hosts Fort Gibson, losers of three straight after a 6-0 start.
McLain fell to 1-7 and 0-5.
“I’ll take an ugly win,” Blevins said. “But that’s not how we need to be playing right now.”
Really, ugly only applied to the offensive phase of Hilldale’s game. The Hornets were limited to just 107 yards rushing and 127 passing. The offense also failed to score three times inside the Titan 30 as a result of penalties and turnovers.
It was the defense and special teams on the other hand that set the offense up for short drives that led to easy scores for the Hornets. An interception and three fumbles, two on kickoff returns, all lead to Hilldale scores.
“Our defense and special teams really stepped it up,” Blevins said. “Jaden McWilliams did a great job leading the defense. Our speed on kickoffs helped us get some turnovers.”
It appeared the Hornets were going to put things away early. Hilldale drove 51 yards on its first possession and took a 7-0 lead on a 10-yard pass from Johnnie Durossette to Virgil.
Then Hilldale recovered what would be the first of four mishandled kickoffs by McLain. Chris Wilson’s recovery at the 5 led to a one-play drive in which the Hornets took a 13-0 lead on a run by Virgil.
But the pace slowed until early in the second when Hilldale overcame three penalties on a drive and took a 16-0 lead on a 27-yard field goal by Watson Schiller.
McLain answered with its only real drive of the game. Meeting the team he played for a year ago, Melchesidech Porter connected with T. J. Orr for 30 yards then later found Micah Simmons open for a 9-yard touchdown pass to cut the lead to 16-8.
After a fumble into the end zone ended another Hilldale scoring threat, the Hornet defense came up with another big play. Rylan Nail recovered a Titan fumble at the 5. Two plays later, Virgil scored again from three yards out to make it 23-8.
“They loaded the box on us and dared us to pass,” Blevins said. “Unfortunately we didn’t do a very good job throwing the ball.”
The offense struggled through much of the third quarter. But again special teams came to the rescue. Porter was forced to chase a high snap on a punt attempt and was tackled at the 1. An unsportsmanlike penalty backed Hilldale up to the 16, but it took just three plays for Virgil to get his fourth rushing touchdown to make it 29-8.
McLain, who had struggled with kickoff returns the entire game, finally got something to go its way when Elijah Bell returned the ensuing kickoff 71 yards to cut the lead to 29-14.
But turnovers continued to plague McLain.
A 46-yard interception return by Jace Walker set up a 4-yard touchdown run by Durossette and another fumbled kickoff return led to Michael Oeser’s 7-yard run that made the final score 43-14.
The Hornet defense held McLain to 26 yards rushing and 91 total yards.
HILLDALE 43, McLAIN 14
Hilldale 13 10 6 14—43
McLain 0 8 6 0—14
Scoring summary
First quarter
HHS - Eric Virgil 10 pass from Johnnie Durossette (Watson Schiller kick) 8:12
HHS - Virgil 5 run (kick fail) 7:59
Second quarter
HHS - FG, Shciller 27 9:21
MHS - Micah Simmons 9 pass from Melchesidic Porter (T. J. Orr run) 5:12
HHS - Virgil 3 run (Schiller kick) 1:48
Third quarter
HHS - Virgil 3 run (kick fail) 1:40
MHS - Elijah Bell 71 kickoff return (pass fail) 1:36
Fourth quarter
HHS - Durossette 4 run (Schiller kick) 8:14
HHS - Michael Oeser 7 run (Schiller kick) 5:20
TEAM STATS
HHS MHS
First downs 12 6
Rushes-yards 39-107 26-26
Passing yards 127 65
Passes C-A-I 9-14-1 7-17-1
Penalties-yards 12-101 11-85
Punts-average 3-37 2-41
Fumbles-lost 2-1 5-5
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Rushing: Hil, Eric Virgil 21-65 4TD; McL, Malachi Knighton 7-26.
Passing: Hil, Johnnie Durossette 9-13-1 127 TD; McL, Melchesidec Porter 7-17-1 65 TD.
Receiving: Hil, Brayson Lawson 2-42; McL, T. J. Orr 3-43.
