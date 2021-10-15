The Hilldale Hornets did what they needed to do.
They jumped out to an early lead and didn’t let the visiting Muldrow Bulldogs hang around, and in so doing evened their mark at 2-2 in District 4A-4 with a 51-14 beatdown on Thursday night at Hornet Stadium.
The Hornets (5-2, 2-2), who came into the game ranked sixth in scoring offense in Class 4A, averaging 38 points per game, equaled that in the first half.
“We looked good, our line blocked well. We had two turnovers that didn’t kill us-one in the first half and one in the second half, but man, up front I thought we blocked well,” said Hilldale head coach David Blevins.
One of the area’s leading rushers, Eric Virgil, accounted for all of the Hornets; first-half touchdowns. Virgil started the scoring onslaught with a four-yard TD on Hilldale’s first possession of the game.
“Eric had a good game. He ran hard and the line blocked well," said Blevins.
Virgil was not even close to being finished. After an interception by Brayson Lawson, the Hilldale offense was set up at the Bulldog 36-yard line. The ensuing drive was all Virgil. He rushed four times on the drive and capped it with a seven-yard scoring run to put Hilldale up 14-0.
A second interception of the Bulldogs — this time by Brayden Smith, who returned it to the Muldrow 3 — set up the next Virgil score. Virgil carried twice with the second rush for a yard into the end zone. Virgil added his final score on a 20-yard scamper.
Sandwiched between the Virgil runs was a 46-yard field goal by Jaxson Whittiker.
Virgil finished the night with 200 yards rushing on 20 carries and five touchdowns.
The Hilldale defense did what it had to as well, holding the Bulldogs (2-5,1-3) to 153 yards in the first half and 280 for the game. The total yardage in the first half would have been under 100 except for a 63-yard throw and catch from Muldrow quarterback Reid Sutton to Trendan Collins.
With mostly backups in the game in the second half, the Bulldogs added a touchdown on a 39-yard run by Collins. Collins finished with 50 yards rushing on 6 carries and added 123 yards receiving on six catches.
“Our defense came to play and did what they had to,” said Blevins.
Hilldale quarterback Caynen David wasn't perfect — he entered the game off a 9-of-9 effort against Stilwell last week before giving way to his backup just before the half — but he was efficient in running the offense. David hooked up with Logan Harper on a 41-yard touchdown on the opening drive of the third quarter to balloon the Hornets' lead to 45-7. David finished the night with 162 yards on 10-of-14 passing with a touchdown.
Isom Smith toted the rock for a 15-yard touchdown to finish off the scoring for Hilldale, which travels to Sallisaw next Friday.
HILLDALE 51, MULDROW 14
Muldrow 0 7 0 7—14
Hilldale 21 17 7 7—51
Scoring summary
First Quarter
HHS-Eric Virgil 4 run (Jaxson Whittiker kick) 9:20
HHS-Virgil seven run (Whittiker kick) 6:35
MHS-Trendan Collins 63 pass from Reid Sutton (David Frias kick) 2:57
HHS-Virgil 1 run (Whittiker kick) 1:19
Second quarter
HHS-Whittiker 46 yard field goal (9:05)
HHS-Virgil 20 run (Whittiker kick) 6:37
HHS-Virgil 9 run (Whittiker kick) 1:10
Third quarter
HHS-Logan Harper 41 pass from Caynen David (Whittiker kick) 9:56
Fourth quarter
HHS-Ison Smith 15 run (Alonzo Perez kick fail) 11:50
MHS- Collins 39 run (Frias kick) 8:31
TEAM STATS
MHS HHS
First downs 9 20
Rushes-Yards 21-90 43-309
Passing Yards 183 162
Passes C-A-I 14-23-3 10-14-0
Punts-Avg. 3-35 3-32
Fumbles-lost 1-1 2-2
Penalties-Yards 3-15 10-125
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Rushing: HHS, Virgil 20-200 (5 TD), Isom Smith 7-42 (TD). MHS, Collins, 6-50 (TD)
Passing: HHS, Caynen David 10-14-162-0 (TD). MHS, Sutton 13-28-175-2 (TD).
Receiving: HHS, Harper 2-50 (TD), Whittiker 1-33. MHS, Trendan Collins 6-123 (TD).
