TULSA — Hilldale’s season opener at Tulsa Will Rogers was a less than stellar performance. Penalties, turnovers, and typical first-game mistakes were the norm.
The Class 4A No. 6-ranked Hornets overcame those mistakes and held off a late rally by Rogers to win their 13th straight season opener, 28-20, at Will Rogers Stadium.
“An ugly win is better than a pretty loss,” said Hilldale head coach David Blevins. “We were lucky to win with all the turnovers and stupid penalties. The offense has a lot to work on.”
Caynen David made his first regular season start for Hilldale and while he started off with a 28-yard touchdown pass to Jaxson Whittiker, that was quickly followed by three interceptions in four pass attempts. The first two were deep in Roper territory. The third one led to a Rogers touchdown that gave the Ropers a 14-7 lead.
“It was my first varsity start and I was just thinking too fast,” David said. “My teammates never let me get down. They kept me going. I was more relaxed in the second half.”
David’s turnover around started at the end of the second quarter. He was 4-of-4, including a 20-yard completion to Lamarion Burton to the Rogers 11. Two plays later, Eric Virgil went over from three yards out to tie the game, 14-14.
While the offense struggled at times, it was the Hornet defense that came up with big plays.
A sack deep in Rogers territory forced a punt from the Roper 1 that gave Hilldale possession at the Rogers 26. David then scored on a quarterback sneak on fourth down to give the Hornets a 21-14 lead.
Six different Hilldale defenders sacked quarterback Macuric Demry throughout the game. The Hornets held Rogers to just four rushing yards in the second half.
But penalties plagued both teams. Hilldale was flagged 11 times for 121 yards while Rogers was penalized 11 times for 71 yards.
“The defense stood up,” Blevins said. “Rogers made some plays but when we needed a big play defensively, we got one.”
Evan Keefe came up with a fumble recovery early in the fourth quarter to stop a Rogers drive at the Hilldale 21. Back to back sacks by Michael Oeser and Tyler McCoy forced Rogers to punt from their own 6.
Hilldale put pressure on Rogers’ punter all game and finally got a block that was recovered by Conner Cottrell in the end zone. Whittiker’s extra point gave the Hornets a 28-14 lead with 4:52 remaining.
But Rogers was not done. Demry highlighted a drive with a 37-yard run and then connected with Rashaun Jamison on a 19-yard strike to cut the lead to 28-20.
Rogers drove deep in Hilldale territory again. But three straight incompletions and a sack by Keefe ended the drive in the final seconds.
David finished with 128 yards passing while Virgil led the Hornet ground attack with 110 yards.
HILLDALE 28, ROGERS 20
Hilldale 7 7 7 7 — 28
Rogers 7 7 0 7 — 20
Scoring summary
First quarter
HIL - Jaxson Whittiker 28 pass from Caynen David (Whittiker kick), 8:00.
ROG - Macuric Demry 80 run (Jose Contreras kick), 7:40.
Second quarter
ROG - Bryson Dement 16 pass from Demry (Contreras kick), 4:08.
HIL - Eric Virgil 3 run (Whittiker kick), 1:45.
Third quarter
HIL - David 4 run (Whittiker kick), 4:24.
Fourth quarter
HIL - Conner Cottrell recovered blocked punt in end zone (Whittiker kick), 4:52.
ROG - Rashaun Jamison 19 pass from Demry (kick failed), 4:08
TEAM STATS
Hil Rog
First downs 15 15
Rushes-yards 38-143 27-122
Passing yards 128 162
Passes 11-20-3 12-31-0
Punts-average 4-40 6-20
Fumbles-lost 0-0 2-2
Penalties-yards 11-121 11-71
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Rushing; Hil, Eric Virgil 26-110 (TD); Rog, Macuric Demry 14-87 (TD).
Passing: Hil, Caynen David 11-20-3 128 (TD); Rog, Demry 12-31-0 162 (2TD).
Receiving: Hil, Logan Harper 5-37; Rog, Driece Anderson 5-55.
