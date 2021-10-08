STILWELL — A trip to the strawberry capital of the world might have been just what the Hilldale Hornets needed. After an 0-2 start in District 4A-4, the Hornets found the winning side of the ledger with a 48-8 victory over the Stilwell Indians on Friday night.
Hilldale (3-3,1-2) scored on five of their seven possessions in the first half and built a 35-0 lead at halftime.
“We knew we played two of our toughest teams right at the start of our district, but we have got to get better,” said Hilldale head coach David Blevins.
The Hornets opened the game with a nine play drive to start the scoring but had to overcome two penalties along the way. Lamarion Burton capped the drive with a 22-yard scamper for the score.
Penalties would haunt the Hornets all night. Hilldale was flagged eight times in the first half alone and 15 for the game with 152 yards total.
“We had a lot of penalties tonight and we have to go and clean those up,” added Blevins.
Caynen David led the Hornets on all but two drives in the first half. David hooked up with Logan Harper for two touchdown tosses-one for 19 yards and the second for 74 yards. David finished the night with 137 yards passing on a perfect nine for nine and two touchdowns.
“Our offense looked good but man, Caynen was on fire —had two touchdown passes and controlled the offense and did a real good job running the show,” said Blevins.
Eric Virgil added the other two first-half scores for the Hornets, a 14-yard scamper followed on the next drive by a five-yard dive to the end zone. Virgil finished with 78 yards rushing on 15 carries and three touchdowns.
“I was glad with our kids and their effort. We played a lot harder tonight than we did the last two weeks,” said Blevins.
While the offense was doing their job, the defense came to play as well. The Hornets held Stilwell (0-5, 0-3) to 125 yards of offense in the first half with 176 for the game. The Hornets also forced three interceptions by Stilwell quarterback Lucas Stanley. Cason Albin picked came up with the first interception to set up Hilldale’s second scoring drive.
“Defense came to play tonight. When our defensive line is getting a lot of penetration we are a hard team to beat,” added Blevins.
The Hornets used a lot of backups in the second quarter and second half. Jax Kerr took snaps at quarterback and had five completions on seven attempts for 55 yards.
“We took our guys out about seven minutes to go in the third. We put our freshman quarterback in the first half to get some reps and he played well. I am not a guy that is going to run up the score, I want our kids to play more than scoring 50 points or whatever,” said Blevins.
Hilldale returns to action on a short week when they host Muldrow next Thursday.
HILLDALE 48, STILWELL 8
Hilldale………….………. 21 14 7 6 48
Stilwell …………..…….. 0 0 0 8 8
Scoring summary
First quarter
HHS-Lamarion Burton 22 rush (Jaxson Whittiker kick), 9:12.
HHS-Logan Harper 19 pass from Caynen David (Whittiker kick), 7:38.
HHS-Eric Virgil 14 run (Whittiker kick) :24.
Second quarter
HHS-Virgil 5 run (Whittiker kick), 9:27.
HHS-Logan 74 pass from David (Whittiker kick), 4:55.
Third quarter
HHS-Virgil 3 run (Whittiker kick), 5:24.
Fourth quarter
SHS-Garlin Winkler 14 pass from Lucas Stanley (Lyric Howard run), 11:44.
HHS-Isom Smith 17 run (kick fail).
TEAM STATS
HHS SHS
First downs 15 11
Rushes-Yards 39-309 33-135
Passing Yards 207 41
Passes C-A-I 14-16-0 5-13-3
Punts-Avg. 3-42 5-34
Fumbles-lost 1-1 0-0
Penalties-Yards 15-152 3-35
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Rushing: HHS, Eric Virgil 15-78 (3 TD); SHS, Adam Phillips 10-25
Passing: HHS, Caynen David 9-9-0 137 (2 TD). SHS, Lucas Stanley 5-13-3 30 (TD).
Receiving: HHS, Logan Harper 3-100 (2 TD); SHS, Garlin Winkler 1-14 (TD).
