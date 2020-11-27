When it had reason to, Hilldale didn't run out of heart here Friday night.
The Hornets just ran out of time and punches.
Quarterback Johnnie Durossette's pass on fourth-and-2 from the Cushing 39 with 1:06 to play was on target to Dylan Walker but deflected away by the Tigers' Lane Yaunt at the 3 and the visitors took two knees to advance to next week's Class 4A semifinal round with a 34-28 win.
That last-ditch combination worked for a 60-yard down the middle strike with 4:15 to play, getting the Hornets as close as they'd been since the first 4 1/2 minutes of the contest.
After a seemingly apparent stop on a third-and-11 scramble by Cushing quarterback Blaze Berlowitz, the gracious mark gave Tigers seemingly a yard more and a first down with under 4 minutes to play. But the Hornets would hold, but the mark cost Hilldale an extra 2 minutes of clock time.
When Brayson Lawson fielded the punt on the hop at the 27 and returned it 33 yards, Hilldale seemed primed for back-to-back come-from-behind wins. But after a short run by Lawson and a short pass to Ty O'Neal netted little, the Hornets were left with one play and no timeouts.
Yaunt got the tip, a dejected Walker fell face down to the turf, and it was another gut-wrenching quarterfinal loss for Hilldale (11-2), their 10th all time while still looking for that elusive semifinal trip.
Cushing (9-3) will meet Wagoner, which rallied to beat Tuttle, at Wagoner next week.
This one will sting for a while for the hosts, especially when looking back at an abysmal first half and a ground game that never got going. Hilldale fell behind 20-0 in part to two special teams mistakes and then a ground game that had been its bread and butter for 11 games.
After having its struggles last week, it was rendered essentially ineffective with 27 first-half yards and 53 all told. Running back Eric Virgil was particularly stymied, held to 16 yards on 8 carries.
“We played chase all night and they were very well prepared,” Hilldale head coach David Blevins said. “It was ugly until the third quarter. But I was very happy about our kids not quitting. I think we definitely ran out of time.”
Lawson's last punt return was far better than his attempt on the first one, failing to get a handle on it after trying to make a late grab-and-run as the coverage converged on him. The Tiger recovery led to a 6-yard touchdown run by Hayden Fry with 8:45 to go in the first quarter.
Another special teams miscue backfired when after its second three-and-out situation, Jaxson Whittiker's fourth-down pass in punt formation went nowhere as Virgil was met for a loss of four. The Tigers took five plays to score, making it 14-0 on a 35-yard run by Noah Jones.
“Teams get tougher the further you go in the playoffs and they were very physical,” Blevins said. “At times we didn't take care of the football. We dropped some balls. But we didn't give up.”
Hilldale finally found some offense when Lawson's pass off a lateral from Durossette found O'Neal for the Hornets' initial first down of the game to end the first quarter. Durossette carried for 16 to open the second period and then got a break on a pass interference call when he threw to Walker in double coverage at the 18. From there, though, the drive fizzled and Whittiker's 32-yard field goal was off to the left.
Cushing's response? A seven-play, 80-yard march capped by Blaze Berlowitz's 34-yard touchdown post to Yaunt in stride, taking it in for a 20-0 lead.
“We just didn't show up in the first half,” said Hornet defensive lineman Watson Schiller.
A 1-yard run by Durossette capped a 46-yard drive just before halftime to gain a tad of momentum. But then, the Hornets were forced to punt to start the third quarter, and the Berlowitz twins, Blaze at quarterback and Brody at wideout, connected on a 58-yard pass play down the sidelines, beating Isom Smith in coverage, to the Hornet 32. Four plays later, Fry scored his second touchdown on a 1-yard run.
Durossette, who accounted for all four Hornet scores, two on runs and two through the air in going 19-of-26 for 261 yards, hit Logan Harper for 43 yards on a drive that led to the quarterback's second 1-yard TD. But the Berlowitz pair answered with a 71-yard connection on a third-and-11 play to get the lead back to 20, 34-14 with 3:00 to go in the third.
Durossette had the first of two passing TDs, hitting Lawson for 20 yards.
Walker had four catches for 89 yards. He's gone, as is Durossette. O'Neal (6 catches, 52 yards) and Lawson are among the juniors who will return.
“These seniors brought us from 4-6 to 11-2,” said Blevins, “and I just told our underclassmen, 'let's keep moving. Let's get over this step.'”
One day, perhaps sooner than later.
CUSHING 34, HILLDALE 28
Cushing 14 6 14 0—34
Hilldale 0 7 14 7—28
Scoring summary
First quarter
CHS-Hayden Fry 6 run (Riley Matheson kick), 8:45.
CHS-Noah Jones 35 run (Matheson kick), 1:33.
Second quarter
CHS-Lane Yaunt 34 pass from Blaze Berlowitz (kick blocked), 5:52.
HHS-Johnnie Durossette 1 run (Jaxson Whittiker kick), :56.6.
Third quarter
CHS-Fry 1 run (Matheson kick), 8:21.
HHS-Durossette 1 run (Whittiker kick), 4:56.
CHS-Brody Berlowitz 71 pass from Blaze Berlowitz (Matheson kick), 3:00.
HHS-Brayson Lawson 20 pass from Durossette (Whittiker kick), 37.5.
Fourth quarter
HHS-Dylan Walker 60 pass from Durossette (Whittiker kick), 4:15.
TEAM STATS
CHS HHS
First Downs 15 13
Rushes-Yards 35-154 30-53
Passing Yards 254 212
Passes C-A-I 10-18-0 21-28-0
Punts-Avg. 5-32 3-41
Fumbles-Lost 1-0 1-1
Penalties-Yards 9-89. 4-48
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Rushing: CHS, Fry 12-88 (2 TD), Jones 7-74 (TD). HHS, Durossette 14-25 (2 TD).
Passing: CHS, Blaze Berlowitz 10-18-254 (2 TD). HHS, Durossette 19–26-261 (2 TD).
Receiving: CHS, Brody Berlowitz 3-143 (TD). HHS, Walker 4-89 (TD). Ty O'Neal 6-52.
